7 Store-Bought Pizza Sauces That Beat What Most Chains Use

It's safe to say that pizza is beloved by many and consumed on a regular basis and one thing that makes pizza the best is the ingredients–especially the sauce. If you've ever made a pizza at home and thought the sauce was better than something you had frozen or delivered, that's because the right store-bought sauces can pack a punch on flavor.

Many restaurants count on bulk premade sauces that are filled with preservatives and additives to extend the shelf life. Plus, it's cheaper, but some store-bought options offer fresh bold tastes with nice ingredients that are winning over customers.

Nothing beats homemade, but some things come close. There are sauces that prove with the right pick, your homemade pizza can be just as good—if not better—than takeout. Here are seven canned or jarred sauces that beat what chains are serving, according to shoppers.

Rao's Homemade Pizza Sauce

Known for its rich flavor and wholesome ingredients, Rao's Homemade Pizza Sauce is a fan favorite. It's rated 4.7 at Walmart and 4.8 at Target.

One Walmart shopper wrote, "After years of making my own pizza sauce I saw this on the shelf for the first time and after using it I got pretty annoyed that a pizza sauce off the shelf was better than the sauce I've been making for all these years. The price makes it so i don't use it every time i make pizza but i always have a jar or two on hand when I'm being lazy and don't want to make my own."

Target has over 3,200 reviews for the sauce–many of them glowing. A customer recently wrote, "Rao's is hands-down the best jarred pasta sauce out there. It's the only one I'll use — nothing else compares. It tastes fresh, rich, and homemade, like something you'd get at a real Italian restaurant. The flavor is perfectly balanced: not too sweet, not too acidic, and it clings to pasta beautifully. Whether I'm making a quick weeknight dinner or cooking for friends, Rao's never disappoints. Totally worth the price."

Don Pepino Original Pizza Sauce

Don Pepino Original Pizza Sauce comes in a can and is sold at various retailers like Walmart and people love it so much it sells out.

The original poster of a Reddit thread talking about the sauce showed off a delicious looking homemade pizza and wrote, "Made this pie using Don Pepino sauce. Best sauce I've ever had. Mild Italian sausage is homemade. I like a saucy pie."

A commenter agreed and wrote, "My go to sauce! Not overly seasoned, and is a Classic sauce used in the Eastern USA at alot of Mom & Pop pizzerias (Especially NJ & Maryland). I always keep many cans of that stuff in the food cabinet. If you have trouble finding it (it sells out in my neck of the woods) you can buy it by the case off of Amazon for a fair price."

Another shared, "We usually buy that sauce if we can find it."

Muir Glen Organic Pizza Sauce

Made from organic tomato puree, Muir Glen Organic Pizza Sauce has just the right amount of seasoning and spiciness.

Amazon shopper Maria wrote, "​​loved this sauce, i've used it several times to make pizza with my kids. I will say it is on the sweet side of pizza sauces which my family enjoys."

Customer Marion w. enjoys the taste so much, she doesn't need a pizza or pasta dish to enjoy the sauce. She shared, "​​Love the flavor – I'd eat it plain :)"

Classico Traditional Pizza Sauce

Not only does flavor and healthy ingredients matter to customers, but the price has to be right. Many have switched from Rao's to Classico Traditional Pizza Sauce because of the cost factor, but are happy with their choice.

Bob, a Walmart shopper, wrote, "I've tried every pizza sauce sold locally and my top 2 were this and Raos. Raos is almost twice the price but definitely not twice as good. This is as good, and the one I kept going back to for my taste and the flavor and taste that I prefer."

Another customer agreed and shared, "I usually use Rao's pizza sauce, but at almost $10 a jar I decided to try Classico and I'm glad I did. It has an excellent flavor. You can tell it has a lot of tomato paste so it tastes like marinara for mozzerella sticks, but I like it a lot. You can also taste a lot of herbs."

Pastorelli Pizza Sauce with Olive Oil

If you're looking for an authentic Chicago-style flavor, Pastorelli delivers. Made with San Marzano-style tomatoes, imported Pecorino Romano cheese, and extra-virgin olive oil, it offers a zesty flavor that's hard to beat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Walmart shopper Rachel wrote,"Absolutely love this pizza sauce. It's the best I've found so far."

Trader Joe's Pizza Sauce

Trader Joe's Pizza Sauce was discontinued for a time, but after a few tweaks and the store has reintroduced its sauce and customers are happy.

On Reddit, one user posted, "Back in stock in my store – was told they switched suppliers. I am VERY picky about pizza sauce and don't like aromatic or thick/chunky ones. I was a little nervous this wouldn't be the same, but tastes the same to me. We're back baby."

In a separate Reddit thread, Rangerfan6165 shared, "I like the new version. Also like the refrigerated version as well. I keep a couple of jars on hand for the "just in case" night when I decide to throw a Pizza in the oven….I add some of this to it as most frozen pizzas don't have enough sauce for my preference. PS: It's also great on the TJs square focaccia pizza crusts located in the bakery aisle."

Mezzetta Napa Valley Homemade Pizza Sauce

Mezzetta Napa Valley Homemade Pizza Sauce brings a gourmet twist to store-bought sauce. It's rich, robust, and flavorful, with no added sugar or artificial additives.

One reviewer on the brand's website wrote it was the best pizza sauce ever and shared, "I am always trying new pizza sauces, trying to find one that I like. We were done south and found Mezzetta in the grocery store. It is the best I have ever had. The problem is when I returned to Iowa I can't find it in any stores. I looked to buy it online and the shipping costs are more than the product. Mezzetta you need to contact Hy Vee and Fareway and get your products in these Food Markets."