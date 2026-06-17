These chains serve stuffed shells worth ordering again and again.

When I was a kid, I was obsessed with stuffed shells. If I found the baked pasta dish on the menu at an Italian restaurant, it was always my go-to order. However, the best stuffed shells were always made in my mother’s kitchen. These days, it is harder to find the comforting dish. However, there are a few chains where you can enjoy it. Here are 4 restaurant chains with the best stuffed shell dinners, according to diners.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

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Maggiano’s Little Italy offers the most bougie stuffed shells dish of any restaurant. The Maggiano’s Wagyu Beef Stuffed Shells “deliver everything I look for in this classic dish,” Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, previously told us. “The filling is rich and creamy with a balanced blend of cheeses and savory beef, and the spicy marinara complements the pasta without overwhelming it, allowing every bite to feel thoughtfully composed.” Diners agree. “Wonderful,” an Instagrammer commented. “This is it!” added another

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo also has an amazing stuffed shells dish. “Buca di Beppo understands the importance of abundance and proper baking technique. Their stuffed shells are tender, generously filled with a spicy Italian sausage, spinach, and blended cheese, then baked until the cheese and sauce meld into a cohesive, comforting dish,” says Chef Dennis. “Buca debeppo has the best,” a Facebooker says. “They were giant shells stuffed with ricotta and Italian sausage topped with marinara sauce. We got a total of 6. They were vert tasty,” a Yelper added.

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s doesn’t always have stuffed shells on the menu, but the fast-casual chain frequently brings back a popular “Stuffed Shells Menu” for a limited time, offering variations like four-cheese and garlic shrimp. Diners maintain it is the best. “The four cheese stuffed shells are delicious. Had them yesterday, Yum!” a Facebooker commented.

Anthony’s Coal Fire Pizza

Anthony’s Coal Fire Pizza has Grandma’s Stuffed Shells w/ Meatball on its Italian Soul Food menu, and diners love the hearty meal. “Cheese filling was so smooth and sauce was delicious,” a Yelper says.