5 Best Taco Chain Restaurants in America, According to Chefs

Chefs say these taco chains deliver bold flavor and fresh ingredients.

Growing up in Southern California, I was exposed to all kinds of incredible food — but Mexican cuisine was always my favorite. Tacos, in particular, have been my weakness since I was a kid. There’s just something irresistible about a perfectly built, handheld meal.

What makes tacos so obsession-worthy? It’s the versatility, the endless customization, the bold sauces and how easy they are to find. From street corners to upscale restaurants, tacos are everywhere. But tracking down the absolute best can take some insider knowledge. So I asked chefs to share their go-to taco chains. Here are the top five.

Rosa Mexicano

Rosa Mexicano isn’t your typical casual Mexican chain — it aims to create an “elevated fiesta” with dishes that draw on the rich culinary traditions of Mexico while adding upscale touches. “Every time I go, I know what I am in for,” says Chef Christos Bisiotis, Founder of Terpsi Hospitality. “High-quality ingredients and authentic recipes.”

Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos has a strong presence in Colorado and Texas and is known for its inventive tacos, fresh ingredients, and lively energy. The chain delivers plenty of variety in a casual, engaging setting that feels both approachable and exciting. “They focus on bold flavor combinations and well-balanced textures, and their tacos feel more thoughtfully developed compared to many standard fast-casual chains,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “The ingredients taste fresh, and the menu has a creative edge that resonates with modern diners.”

Chipotle

Chipotle feels like a healthier option than most fast-food chains if you make the right choices. The chain steers away from many artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives that traditional fast-food chains often use and is another go-to for Dozus. “Chipotle succeeds because it emphasizes fresh ingredients and clean flavor combinations,” he says. “The ability to customize meals while maintaining quality control makes it appealing to a wide audience. Their use of freshly prepared components gives the food a more authentic, satisfying taste compared to typical fast food.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco Bell

When a late-night craving hits, nothing satisfies like a Taco Bell drive-thru. “In my opinion, the family pack of 12-count hard tacos at Taco Bell should be advertised as a single serving…with a large Mtn Dew Baja Blast… 12 tacos, 24 bites, one happy chef,” says Chef Greg Mueller, Director of Culinary Innovations at recteq.

Del Taco

Another classic chain that’s been around for decades is Del Taco. While I’m obsessed with their fries, Kevin Templeton is the Executive Chef at barleymash and Hasta Mañana Cantina says the tacos are not to be overlooked. “As far as a big chain restaurant, I have always loved Del Taco,” shares Chef Kevin. “It’s just so nostalgic for me. The original Del Taco in Barstow, California still has the best tacos. They’re simple, made with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and tomato. The best part of Del Taco is their hot sauce called Del Scorcho. It’s hands down the best hot sauce in a packet ever. I love it.”