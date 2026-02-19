5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Breakfast Tacos, According to Chefs

Chefs say these chains serve the most balanced, flavorful breakfast tacos.

Breakfast tacos check all the right boxes—whether you’re craving something savory, spicy, hearty, or loaded with your favorite fillings, they’re endlessly customizable. You can keep it simple or go all out.

“A standout breakfast taco starts with warm, soft tortillas, gently cooked, fluffy eggs, and well-seasoned proteins that work together rather than compete,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. He adds, “Balance is key; rich fillings need acidity or heat so every bite tastes intentional and satisfying.”

So, where are the best places to get breakfast tacos? Chef Dennis shares his five favorite go-tos.

Torchy’s Tacos

Known for its commitment to using only high-quality ingredients and housemade staples, Torchy’s Tacos is a must-try. The chain makes every item fresh to order and every bite is packed with flavor.

“Well-seasoned, customizable meat fillings, fluffy eggs, and freshly made tortillas give these breakfast tacos real chef credibility,” says Chef Dennis.

Taco Cabana

When you want something quick but delicious, Taco Cabana offers a wide selection of breakfast tacos that don’t disappoint.

Chef Dennis says Taco Cabana has ‘fresh tortillas and straightforward, balanced fillings ‘ that keep these breakfast tacos honest and satisfying.”

Whataburger

Whataburger might be known for its fresh, juicy burgers, but the breakfast menu shouldn’t be overlooked. According to Chef Dennis, the Taquito with Cheese is crave-worthy.

“Warm tortillas and well-seasoned fillings make these breakfast taquitos filling, flavorful, and unmistakably Texas,” he says.

Choices include bacon, sausage or potato with American or Monterey Jack cheese.

Bob Evans

For a casual, sit-down option, Bob Evans offers an incredible breakfast menu, including tacos with double meat, scrambled eggs, and other tasty toppings. They're served with crispy potatoes, salsa and sour cream.

Chef Dennis says, “The tacos are not only delectable, but the double meat packs in a lot of protein.”

Sheetz

Sheetz is a family-owned convenience store that’s been around since 1952. The chain makes food to order, and Chef Dennis raves about the breakfast tacos you can order with bacon, brisket, sausage crumbles, or taco beef. Plus, they’re affordable. Two tacos are just $4.99.

“Surprisingly well-executed for a convenience chain,” he says. “Their breakfast tacos offer fluffy eggs, good balance, and made-to-order freshness.”