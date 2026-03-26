These seven highly recommended menu items are what Texas Roadhouse regulars call hidden gems.

Texas Roadhouse is the number one dining chain in the United States due to one reason: The Lone Star State inspired brand offers delicious food in huge portions for competitively low prices. If you are heading to one for the first time or want to try something new, there are some items that come highly recommended by regulars. Here are the 7 best Texas Roadhouse menu items diners call hidden gems.

Bone-In Ribeye Steak

Meat eaters swear by the Bone-In Ribeye, a 20oz., a “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor,” the menu reads. The steak is cooked to your preference and served with choice of two sides. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one diner said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another fan.

Prime Rib

Prime rib is “the hidden gem of Texas Roadhouse,” according to one fan. “Great flavor, and it’s way more consistent than the steaks in terms of quality and doneness. I’ve been eating it for several years and it’s great. One of my favorite meals out from a chain.” Another diner recommends eating it with creamy horseradish, “and save one of those rolls for dessert and dip in that horseradish au jus,” they say. “It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever eaten. Perfect blend of savory and sweet.”

Steak Kebabs

The steak kebabs are another sleeper item on the menu, offering a decent portion of meat and veggies at a great price point. “For me, at least, the real hidden gem is the kabobs. Somehow, they always seem to nail the cook, and I love the charred veggies,” reveals one Redditor.

Tater Skins

As for an appetizer, the “potato skins are legit!” confirms one Redditor about the item, actually named Tater Skins. It comes with 8 baked potato skins, smothered with melted cheddar cheese and bacon bits, and served with sour cream for dipping.

Filet Medallions

In one Reddit feed, a Texas Roadhouse fan revealed that they swear by the Filet Medallions, which comes with three, 3-ounce medallions of filet, “which is a total of 9 oz of Filet that costs $1 less than the 8oz Filet,” they write. The Medallions are served on a bed of rice and come with two sides and a choice of sauce. “You can also pay a small upcharge to add 1x more 3oz medallion which price varies but is a great way to ensure leftovers or a very hearty meal for a great bang for the buck and is very easily slept on menu item,” they reveal.

Chili

And, don’t forget to order chili, which is one of the most high-value items. “I know it sounds dumb as a side, but if you’re a meat lover, it’s worth mentioning,” the same Redditor says. “TXRH handcuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted,” they continue, adding that this chili is “one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat,” they write. “I’m a big fan.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The New York Strip

You also can’t go wrong with the 12 oz NY/KC strip. “If you want to ensure your steak is cut to order (instead of precut that morning like many 6/8/11 oz Sir) you can always request a specific size as long as it is bigger than the largest size on the menu. For example, 16oz ribeye + 2oz for an small additional cost per oz that varies per restaurant/region and you will get an 18 oz that will be cut the moment that server puts in the order,” one fan said.