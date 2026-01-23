7 Best Texas Roadhouse Steaks, According to Diners

Diners share the top Texas Roadhouse steaks, from juicy ribeyes to prime rib.

It’s no surprise that Texas Roadhouse is the most popular sit-down chain in the country—the steakhouse offers beautifully cooked top-quality steaks at prices that are almost too good to be true. The sides and appetizers are also excellent, with diners raving about menu items as simple as the bread rolls for being delicious and worth the trip alone. But obviously the steaks are where the restaurant truly shines—here are seven of the best options, according to diners.

Ft. Worth Ribeye

The Ft. Worth Ribeye is a juicy, flavorful fan-favorite steak. “Ok we go to the Texas Roadhouse often and for years but I’ve never had a Ft Worth 12 oz ribeye steak until tonight, and let me tell you, it costs a bit more but worth every dollar,” one diner shared. “Perfect size and flavor medium cooked with of course a loaded baked potato and large salad. All was perfect, service was fast, friendly and spot on. The ribeye is my new go-to steak.”

Prime Rib

The Prime Rib at Texas Roadhouse is outstanding. “Even though it was jam packed full and there was a long wait line, the food and services was unbelievable. The prime rib was just amazing, same with the bread, loaded baked potato and salad. What a treat it was. Our whole table loved their food, and was so much,” one diner shared. “The prime rib was the perfect temperature which is uncommon,” another agreed.

Hand-Cut Sirloin

The hand-cut Sirloin is a lean, juicy steak priced at a great value. “I can’t recall the last time I splurged on a steak, but the 6oz sirloin was top-notch!!! Of course, everything from the rattlesnake bites to the rolls were scrumptious,” one fan shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dallas Filet

The Dallas Filet is lean, tender, and melts in your mouth. “I come here a lot and usually order the filet mignon and my son gets the ribeye,” one guest said. “Every single time the steaks are cooked the way we like them (medium rare) and are so tender that you can cut it with a fork…you don’t need a knife. They are consistently good and delicious.”

New York Strip

The New York Strip is tender and delicious. “My girlfriend’s Dallas Filet was very tender and cooked perfectly, my NY Strip was also cooked perfectly and would say it has even more flavor than her filet. Great meal as always,” one fan shared.

Filet Medallions

The Filet Medallions are three tender filets (9 oz. total) topped with a choice of Peppercorn or Portobello Mushroom sauce and served over seasoned rice. “My favorite dish here is the Fillet Medallions with mushroom gravy over rice, green beans and a side of jalapeno poppers (sometimes fried pickles too)!” one diner shared.

Bone-In Ribeye

The Bone-In Ribeye at Texas Roadhouse is a 20 oz cut of juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor. “20 oz. Bone in rib eye at texas roadhouse in Austin. Medium rare. Best steak I’ve had in a while,” one Redditor said, sharing a picture of their meal. “Huge fan of TR,” another commented. “I love that they aren’t pretending to be something they aren’t. They give you a decent steak, with decent sides for a decent price. I can’t really ask for anything other that that. There’s a time and a place for a nice steakhouse, but you can never really go wrong with TR.”