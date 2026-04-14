7 Best Texas Roadhouse Steaks Under $20

Affordable Texas Roadhouse steaks diners love for under twenty dollars.

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular chain restaurants in the country right now for a very good reason. In a time where food and dining are getting prohibitively expensive, the Lone Star State-inspired eaterie manages to offer diners a value-driven, but delectable dining experience. And, even though the price of beef has gone up, there are still several ways to enjoy a steak dinner with sides and unlimited bread for under $20. Here are the 7 best Texas Roadhouse steaks for under $20.

Hand-Cut Sirloin

The Hand-Cut Sirloin is the best deal at Texas Roadhouse, starting at $14.49 for a 6-ounce lean, juicy steak served with a choice of two sides. An 8-ounce is $16.99, and an 11-ounce is $19.99.

New York Strip

The New York Strip is another popular steak, with a flavor similar to the sirloin but extra tender. An 8-ounce is just $199.99 with two sides. Diners maintain it is delicious and worth just a few extra dollars.

Road Kill

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Road Kill sounds like a harsh dinner, but it is a steal compared to other items on the Texas Roadhouse menu. For just $13.99, you get a chop steak smothered with sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, and Jack cheese, served with your choice of two sides.

Steak Kabob

The Steak Kabob, $15.49, comes with Marinated steak, onion, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, and green pepper served over seasoned rice with a choice of one side. “For me, at least, the real hidden gem is the kabobs. Somehow, they always seem to nail the cook, and I love the charred veggies,” reveals one Redditor.

Chicken Critters & Sirloin

If you are craving steak and chicken, there is a combo for only $19.99 that will fill you up with both white and red meat. The Chicken Critters® & Sirloin 6oz comes with all-white-meat chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk batter, then hand-breaded and golden-fried, along with a lean, juicy sirloin steak and sides.

Country Fried Sirloin

The Country Fried Sirloin, $16.49, is hand-battered and fried until it’s crispy and golden, then topped with a made-from-scratch cream gravy. “Texas Roadhouse chicken fried steak is miles better than CB, as far as chains go,” one Redditor says. “This is a good one, I’ve had it and it’s pretty nice,” adds another.

Beef Tips

Beef Tips are another value-driven menu item, $16.49, cuts of steak with sautéed mushrooms, onions, brown gravy, and sour cream over seasoned rice or mashed potatoes, and one side. One diner confirms it is a “huge portion for the price.” “I got the Beef tips last time we went to TXRH and I was surprised by how good it was! And I had plenty to take home too!” one said.