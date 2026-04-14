 Skip to content

7 Best Texas Roadhouse Steaks Under $20

Evidence-Based
Affordable Texas Roadhouse steaks diners love for under twenty dollars.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
April 14, 2026

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular chain restaurants in the country right now for a very good reason. In a time where food and dining are getting prohibitively expensive, the Lone Star State-inspired eaterie manages to offer diners a value-driven, but delectable dining experience. And, even though the price of beef has gone up, there are still several ways to enjoy a steak dinner with sides and unlimited bread for under $20. Here are the 7 best Texas Roadhouse steaks for under $20.

Hand-Cut Sirloin

Texas Roadhouse: Hand-cut Sirloin 6 oz
Texas Roadhouse

The Hand-Cut Sirloin is the best deal at Texas Roadhouse, starting at $14.49 for a 6-ounce lean, juicy steak served with a choice of two sides. An 8-ounce is $16.99, and an 11-ounce is $19.99.

New York Strip

Texas Roadhouse New York Strip Steak
Texas Roadhouse

The New York Strip is another popular steak, with a flavor similar to the sirloin but extra tender. An 8-ounce is just $199.99 with two sides. Diners maintain it is delicious and worth just a few extra dollars.

Road Kill

Texas Roadhouse Road Kill
Texas Roadhouse

Road Kill sounds like a harsh dinner, but it is a steal compared to other items on the Texas Roadhouse menu. For just $13.99, you get a chop steak smothered with sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, and Jack cheese, served with your choice of two sides.

Steak Kabob

Texas Roadhouse

The Steak Kabob, $15.49, comes with Marinated steak, onion, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, and green pepper served over seasoned rice with a choice of one side. “For me, at least, the real hidden gem is the kabobs. Somehow, they always seem to nail the cook, and I love the charred veggies,” reveals one Redditor.

Chicken Critters & Sirloin

texas roadhouse chicken critters and sirloin
Texas Roadhouse

If you are craving steak and chicken, there is a combo for only $19.99 that will fill you up with both white and red meat. The Chicken Critters® & Sirloin 6oz comes with all-white-meat chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk batter, then hand-breaded and golden-fried, along with a lean, juicy sirloin steak and sides.

Country Fried Sirloin

Texas Roadhouse

The Country Fried Sirloin, $16.49, is hand-battered and fried until it’s crispy and golden, then topped with a made-from-scratch cream gravy. “Texas Roadhouse chicken fried steak is miles better than CB, as far as chains go,” one Redditor says. “This is a good one, I’ve had it and it’s pretty nice,” adds another.

Beef Tips

Texas Roadhouse Beef Tips
Texas Roadhouse

Beef Tips are another value-driven menu item, $16.49, cuts of steak with sautéed mushrooms, onions, brown gravy, and sour cream over seasoned rice or mashed potatoes, and one side. One diner confirms it is a “huge portion for the price.” “I got the Beef tips last time we went to TXRH and I was surprised by how good it was! And I had plenty to take home too!” one said.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
Filed Under

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family