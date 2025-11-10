7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Thanksgiving Sides This Holiday

The main focus of Thanksgiving dinner is usually a beautiful turkey or ham, but what would it be without the sides? From mashed potatoes to savory dressings and so much more, every family has their own traditional dishes that are always served on this special day. For those craving Thanksgiving sides who don’t want to wait until the day itself, there are plenty of restaurants serving up delicious holiday foods already. Here are seven chains serving up the best Thanksgiving sides right now.

Founding Farmers

Founding Farmers is serving up a delicious Thanksgiving meal on the day, but diners can also enjoy sides such as Sweet Potato with pecan fig butter, or the Roasted Vegetables plate which consists of carrots, parsnips, turnips, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, and mulled local apple cider glaze. There’s also a Skillet Cornbread & Honey Butter dish to share.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner has a lovely Roasted Turkey Plate on the menu where diners can enjoy seasoned roasted turkey breast served with all the trimmings. Each platter contains sliced turkey and rich turkey gravy, along with traditional sides such as cornbread stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes, steamed French-style green beans, and cranberry sauce. For those who just want sides, there are options like green beans and mac & cheese.

Shoney’s

Shoney’s serves up homestyle dishes and sides year-round. Diners craving Thanksgiving food can opt for Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Green Beans, Baked Potato and Mac & Cheese. Those who want turkey but not a turkey plate can opt for the Turkey Club, which is slow-roasted turkey breast, hickory-smoked bacon, American and Swiss cheeses on grilled sourdough bread with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris steakhouse serves up delicious Thanksgiving sides year-round, like Sweet Potato Casserole and Garlic Mashed Potatoes. Diners can also choose Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Creamed Spinach, or Lobster Mac & Cheese.There’s no turkey on the menu but the Stuffed Chicken Breast is legit.

Popeyes

Not only can you get a whole Cajun Turkey from Popeyes this Thanksgiving I already tried it and it was phenomenal), but the sides are not to be missed. Diners can enjoy Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, Homestyle Mac & Cheese,

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s menu is full of Thanksgiving sides such as Broccoli Cheese Casserole, Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, and more. There’s also a new Country Fried Turkey plate as part of the new holiday menu, consisting of hand-breaded turkey tenderloin topped with herbed pan gravy. Served with two classic sides, cranberry relish, and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Cotton Patch Café

Cotton Patch Café fans can enjoy traditional sides year-round. The menu includes Baked Sweet Potato, Macaroni & Cheese, Cornbread Dressing, and more. The Roasted Turkey & Dressing plate is another hit, serving up roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce.