7 Best Costco, Sam’s Club, Aldi and More Thanksgiving Meal Deals

Thanksgiving is a little over a month away. Cooking for the holiday or a Friendsgiving leading up to it can feel overwhelming. Not only do you have to gather all the items and spend hours in the kitchen cooking, but you also have to pay for it all. Luckily, some of our favorite grocery stores are here to help, offering Thanksgiving meal deals as low as $4 per person. Here are the 7 best Thanksgiving meal deals to grab early from Costco, Sam’s Club, Aldi, and More

Costco: A Gourmet Feast for 8 for $199.99

Costco is selling The Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner for eight, which includes 28 pounds of food. Pre-order before November 14th for delivery between November 5th and November 21st for $199.99, after $70 off. It comes with 5 lbs. All Natural, ABF, Free Range, Amish farm-raised skin-on, netted Turkey Breast, a 3 lb. Tray of Mashed Potatoes, 24 oz. Turkey Gravy, 3 lbs. Tray of Mac and Cheese, 3 lbs. Tray of Sweet Corn, 3 lbs. Tray of Green Bean Casserole, 3 lbs. Tray of St. Claire Dressing/Stuffing, a 20 oz. Pack of Cranberry Relish, 12 Gourmet Dinner Rolls, 2 lbs. Whole Pumpkin Pie, and 2 lbs. Tray of Apple Cobbler. The turkey is pre-brined and ready to roast, while the sides are also ready to heat.

Sam’s Club: A Member Designed Meal for 10 for Under $100

Sam’s Club just announced the 2025 Member’s Mark Thanksgiving Feast, a chef-crafted, member-designed meal that feeds ten people, costs under $100, and goes from fridge to table in under two hours. Dishes included Green Beans with Cranberries and Almonds, Sweet Potato Mash, Green Beans, and Garlic Herb Corn. Shop the whole Thanksgiving meal online or in club, and then either pick it up curbside or with $8 Express Delivery for Plus members. The full feast launches November 1, and members can sample dishes in person at Taste of Sam’s events on November 15 to experience the menu firsthand.

Aldi: A Meal That Feeds 10 for $40

ALDI, the cult-favorite food store known for offering a lot of bang for the buck, is selling an entire Thanksgiving meal for ten people for just $40 – just $4 per person. Build your spread with a 14-pound turkey and 21 products and ingredients to make rolls, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie. “The ALDI commitment to low prices is unwavering and I am thrilled that we are able to offer an even more affordable holiday meal than last year,” said Atty McGrath, CEO, ALDI U.S. “Saving our shoppers money is our mission every day— but is especially important during the holidays when they need it most.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Walmart: Thanksgiving Basket That Feeds 10 People for Under $40

Walmart debuted its annual Thanksgiving meal online and called the food bundle its “best offer yet. The basket offers over 20 national and private brand items — including a Butterball turkey for $.97 per pound, its lowest price since 2019 — as a one-click basket serving 10 people for less than $40. It also offers free express delivery on the meal basket for first-time pickup and delivery customers. The basket includes Butterball Turkey, 13.5 lb. ($0.97/lb. — lowest price since 2019), Kinder’s Fried Onions, 4.5 oz., Campbells Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz. (1 can), Stove Top Turkey Stuffing, Twin Pack 2 x 6 oz. , Great Value Dinner Rolls, 12 ct, Fresh Russet Potatoes, 5 lb., Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz., Great Value Baby Carrots, 2 lb., Great Value Corn, 15 oz. (3 cans), Great Value Green Beans, 14.5 oz. (3 cans), Great Value Artisan Macaroni & Cheese, 12 oz. (3 boxes), Great Value Brown Gravy Mix, 0.87 oz. (2), Great Value Pie Crusts, Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 fl. Oz., and Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz.

Amazon: Last Year’s Meal Fed Six People for Under $30

Amazon hasn’t announced its 2025 Thanksgiving meal deal. As we reported in 2024, last years

This includes Amazon Fresh, which is offering a meal that can feed up to 6 people for under $30. Available on Amazon Fresh online or in-store, the Thanksgiving basket essentials, included Butterball turkeys at $0.49 per pound, instant mash potatoes from Amazon Fresh or 365 by Whole Foods Market, a gravy mix from Happy Belly, stuffing mix from Amazon Fresh, canned green beans and corn from Amazon Fresh or Amazon Saver, dinner rolls from Amazon Fresh or Happy Belly, canned cranberries from Amazon Fresh, and pies from Amazon Fresh.

Target: Last Year’s Meal Fed Four People for $20

In 2024 Target offered a spread perfect for a family of four, which included a basted turkey, five pounds of Russet potatoes, Del Monte’s canned cut green beans, Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup, Ocean Spray’s jellied cranberry sauce, Stove Top turkey stuffing mix, and Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy.

Whole Foods: A Meal for Four for $99.99

Whole Foods sold a pre-cooked meal for four in 2024 for $99.99. It came with a classic roast turkey with turkey gravy, sea salt and cracked pepper green beans, Russet mashed potatoes, holiday herb stuffing, and cranberry orange sauce.