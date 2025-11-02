7 Costco Thanksgiving Buys Shoppers Call Holiday Lifesavers

Can you believe Thanksgiving is just a month away? If you haven’t even started thinking about the big meal, don’t stress: Costco is here for all of us. The warehouse and website have so many essentials, ranging from fully cooked and ready-to-heat meals to delectable desserts. Here are 7 Costco Thanksgiving buys shoppers say are totally worth it.

A Thanksgiving Feast for 8

Don’t feel like buying everything for Thanksgiving and spending hours in the kitchen? The Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner is a meal for eight, which includes 28 pounds of food. Pre-order before November 14th for delivery between November 5th and November 21st for $199.99, after $70 off. You get so much gourmet food: 5 lbs. All Natural, ABF, Free Range, Amish farm-raised skin-on, netted Turkey Breast, a 3 lb. Tray of Mashed Potatoes, 24 oz. Turkey Gravy, 3 lbs. Tray of Mac and Cheese, 3 lbs. Tray of Sweet Corn, 3 lbs. Tray of Green Bean Casserole, 3 lbs. Tray of St. Claire Dressing/Stuffing, a 20 oz. Pack of Cranberry Relish, 12 Gourmet Dinner Rolls, 2 lbs. Whole Pumpkin Pie, and 2 lbs. Tray of Apple Cobbler. The turkey is pre-brined and ready to roast, while the sides are also ready to heat.

Delicious Cake Balls

Shoppers love Austin Cake Ball Thanksgiving Collection 12 Cake Balls, $46.99. You get 4 Birthday Cake Cake Balls, 4 Chocolate Cake Balls, and 4 Vanilla Bean Cake Balls, all which arrive in a signature copper tin. “We loved the thanksgiving ones. Three different flavors meant that was something for everyone and the decorations are really festive,” writes a shopper. “Delicious! More cake and better tasting than the popular cake pop sold at a popular franchise. Also gave as gifts, everyone loved,” adds another. “These were AMAZING and such a fun way to entertain with bite sized treats.”

Harvest Garden Fresh Cut Floral Cornucopia

Don’t forget to order your Thanksgiving flowers. This Harvest Garden Fresh Cut Floral Cornucopia comes with 20-stems for $62.99. It’s “fresh & beautiful,” writes a shopper. “Ordered this cornucopia last year also & I removed & poked in new flowers all the way to Thanksgiving ! It a gorgeous fall arrangement on my kitchen counter. . Paving the way to the start of the holiday season!” Another adds it is a “fall beauty,” in a review. “So impressed with Costco floral arrangements & this one was a hit.”

Pumpkin Pie

Costco has a legendary pumpkin pie, better than homemade according to many shoppers. Costco Buys shared that Pumpkin Pie “is BACK at Costco! A classic fall favorite…and STILL an incredible deal at Costco! 🍂 Only $5.99 for 3.6lbs! #costco #pumpkinpie #dessert,” they wrote.

Pumpkin Cheescake

Costco Hot Finds shared that one of Costco’s most beloved cheesecakes is back. “Pumpkin cheesecake from the Costco bakery!” they wrote. “Omg omg omg yes I need 🤤,” commented one person. “Omg 🤤 I’m requesting this instead of a cake for my bday in a couple weeks. Ha,” added another.

A $42 Turkey Feast for 8 in the Deli Section

Instagrammer Elliott Norris shared about another Thanksgiving meal option at Costco in the deli section. “I’d say it’s worth it,” he captioned the clip. In it, he shows off the meal for eight, which costs just $42.”In my opinion this is a really, really good deal,” he says. It comes with a “huge piece of turkey that’s seasoned with stuffing at the bottom,” green beans with butter, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and gravy at the bottom. “Pretty good for a quick and cheap Friendsgiving. Love this idea,” a follower commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Poppi Soda, Cranberry Fizz

If you want to serve a festive, non-alcoholic drink, pick up a 15-pack of Poppi Soda, Cranberry Fizz. The probiotic soda contains 4% juice and good bacteria for your gut. Each can is just 25 calories.