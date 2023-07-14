5 Most Popular & Refreshing Trader Joe's Drinks

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The dog days of summer are here. Temperatures are rising. Humidity is increasing. And the need for an ice cold drink becomes even more apparent.

One way to quench your thirst during these sweltering hot summer days is by visiting the neighborhood grocery chain, Trader Joe's. Within the selection of creative snacks, frozen foods, and grocery staples is an intriguing assortment of drinks that can help you beat the heat. We're talking sparkling juices, spicy lemonades, and iced teas, just to name a few.

As fun as shopping without a list can be, it never hurts to go in with the help of product recommendations—especially ones endorsed by the shoppers themselves. So, we rounded up some of Trader Joe's most refreshing drinks that have recently gotten rave reviews on social media.

1 Organic Jalapeño Limeade

For those who appreciate a drink with kick, Trader Joe's brought back its fan-favorite Organic Jalapeño Limeade for $2.29 this spring. For customers who are more hesitant with spice, the grocery chain assures, "The spiciness of this Jalapeño Limeade is mild enough for even the wariest spicy food consumers."

To elevate this seasonal limeade, TJ's recommends serving it over ice with a garnish, such as fresh lime, basil, mint, or cilantro, or mixing it with tequila. On Instagram, shoppers overwhelmingly leaned toward the cocktail option. "My go-to for a spicy margarita in the summer," one user wrote. "This is the best with mezcal," another one added.

2 Spicy Mango Lemonade

Jalapeño Limeade isn't the only spicy sip shoppers can snag at Trader Joe's. The grocery chain's Spicy Mango Lemonade recently returned to shelves for $3.29. Described by TJ's as "sweet, tart, spicy, and refreshing," this summer drink gets its heat from jalapeño pepper purée and cayenne pepper powder. While some have said this lemonade is too spicy, many have praised it and transformed it into other drinks.

"Omg I wish I could stock-pile this lemonade! It's SO good with any kind of citrus vodka," one Instagram user commented. Others suggested mixing it with tequila and lime juice.

3 Sparkling Juice Beverages

From tea to coconut water, Trader Joe's carries a range of sparkling beverages—and juices are no exception. The grocer is currently selling sparkling pineapple, watermelon, and strawberry juices for $3.99. All three flavors are free of added sugar.

Instagram's @traderjoeslist recently asked her followers to share their favorite flavor, and watermelon appeared to receive the most love. One shopper even called it "heavenly."

Meanwhile, others offered up their own drink creations. One user wrote, "Lime sparkling water with a dash of pineapple and strawberry sparkling juice is so good and not too sweet." Another shared that they like to pair the pineapple juice with spiced rum.

4 Cold Brew Iced Tea – Black Tea + Lemon

This new drink cuts down on the time it would take to prepare iced tea by only requiring customers to place a tea bag into a glass of water. Each box is priced at $2.69 and comes with 18 tea bags, which brew into "a classically crisp, citrusy iced tea combo," according to the retailer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Since the launch of this iced tea, shoppers have spoken highly of the beverage on social media. "The lemon in this adds just the right amount of sweetness, no additional sugar or sweetener needed for my taste," one Redditor wrote. "I love how I can make a small serving, instead of committing to an entire pitcher of iced tea!" another user said.

5 Instant Boba Kit

Bubble tea, also referred to as boba tea, is a Taiwanese tea-based beverage containing tapioca pearls known as "boba" and other add-ins, such as milk, fruit, and sweeteners. Last summer, Trader Joe's made it easier for customers to satisfy their boba cravings by releasing a four-serving Instant Boba Kit, which is currently $5.49—around the same price as one store-bought bubble tea drink.

The grocer's Instant Boba Kit is complete with four pouches of brown sugar-flavored tapioca pearl drink mix, which only need to be microwaved for one minute. Then, consumers may add their milk of choice and ice.

After Trader Joe's posted an image of this item on Instagram, users headed over to the comments section to compliment the product. One person said, "Addicted to these." Others commented they like to incorporate this boba mix into other drinks, such as a matcha latte and an iced London fog latte.