7 Best Trader Joe’s Items to Grab Before Month End

Summer is in full effect at Trader Joe’s, the shelves stocked with warm-weather-inspired food and beverages. However, as we approach the end of July, I have some bad news: Some of your favorite Trader Joe’s items are going away soon. This also means that some of your fall favorites (including honeycrisp apple cider and those pumpkin cream-filled cookies) will be in stores soon. Here are the seven best Trader Joe’s items to grab before the end of the month.

Mango Pineapple Pico de Gallo Salsa

The checkout guy at my local Trader Joe’s told me about Mango Pineapple Pico de Gallo Salsa and how customers are obsessed with it. The 12-ounce container is $3.99 a pound and only available for a limited time. It’s basically a fruitified version of traditional Pico, with diced tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños, along with refreshing lime juice and cilantro plus fresh tropical fruit in the form of chopped mango and pineapple. Eat it with chips or use it as a garnish on fish tacos, air-fried salmon, or grilled shrimp skewers.

Italian Pistachio & Fior di Latte Gelato Style Frozen Dessert

Pistachio is so hot right now and influencers are going wild over this new Italian Pistachio & Fior di Latte Gelato Style Frozen Dessert, a limited-time offering at Trader Joe’s. The tub has two flavors in it, and will be in the freezer section through August. You can eat them together or separate, sandwich the gelato between cookies, or top off your espresso shot with it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carnival Fun Cake Fries

Thanks to Trader Joe’s, you don’t need to go to a fair to enjoy funnel cakes. The Carnival Fun Cake Fries are another item going viral this summer. “To create this tasty take on everyone’s favorite fairground fare, we start by whipping up a classic funnel cake batter (think pancake batter, only richer… and possibly wearing a party hat). Then, portion by portion, we pipe the batter through an extruder and into a vat of hot oil, where it sizzles and transforms into golden and delightfully dippable fry-shaped treats. They’re crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy inside, and ready to steal the show—a Carnival classic reimagined!” they write. Grab them soon, because the food fun will be ending in August.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Deli Sandwich Style Potato Chips

Trader Joe’s Deli Sandwich Style Potato Chips basically bring together all your favorite deli sandwich delicacies and mash the flavors into one chip. “They’re flavored with a suite of seasonings that evoke notes of smoky ham, dilly pickle, sharp cheese, and zesty mustard, and kettle- cooked for a consummately crisp texture, creating a savory synthesis of two culinary icons in one snack,” writes Trader Joe’s. They are available now through the end of summer.

Strawberry Fields Gummy Candy

During the summer, Trader Joe’s offers many strawberry-infused food items, including Strawberry Fields Gummy Candy. The bag includes three different gummies: “succulent little Strawberry Gummies; super-sweet sugar-coated Strawberry Gummies; and tantalizingly tart sour Strawberry Gummies,” the brand explains. Get the bag for $2.29 through summer’s end.

Strawberry Doodle Cookies

Another strawberry-infused item? Trader Joe’s Strawberry Doodle Cookies are a fruity version of the traditional snickerdoodle. But instead of rolling the cookies in sugar and cinnamon, these are rolled in a mixture of sugar and Strawberry powder made from crushed, freeze-dried strawberries. There are also fruity bits made from Strawberry and apple purées throughout. Get them for $5.49 through early September.

Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake

And, another item to take advantage of before the end of strawberry season? Strawberry Mini Sheet Cake. “This Cake is the same 18-ounce size and same rectangular shape as our other Mini Sheet Cakes. What’s different here is the inclusion of organic Strawberry preserves in the cake, which provide serious Strawberry flavor. On top is a thick, rich, cream cheese frosting that includes Strawberry purée, upping the Strawberry quotient yet again,” the store adds.