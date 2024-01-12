The Top 10 States That Are Most Likely To Become 'Blue Zones,' Study Reveals

If you're looking to live longer, better, and stronger, it's always inspiring to take notes from centenarians who reside in the blue zones. For those of you who didn't already know, the blue zones were dubbed so by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Explorer and Fellow and journalist. These "zones" include five destinations across the globe where individuals live the longest and lead their best lives well into their older years. These regions—Ikaria, Greece; Loma Linda, California; Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; and Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica—share common lifestyle habits that are attributed to longevity. If you don't live in one of those areas, turn that frown upside down. New research reveals the top 10 U.S. states that are most likely to become blue zones.

These are the top 10 states that are most likely to become blue zones.

The already established blue zones in the world share the "Power 9," aka nine common lifestyle habits that may play a critical role in longevity. These include: getting in regular, natural movement, being able to effectively de-stress, having a purpose, consuming a (mostly) plant-based diet, following the 80% rule, enjoying wine in moderation, establishing a sense of belonging, putting loved ones first, and being surrounded by the right friends.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A new study conducted by Forbes Health looked at data on factors such as physical activity, sleep, a sense of community, life expectancy, and whole, plant-based foods to determine which U.S. states have the best likelihood of turning into a blue zone down the road.

Here are the top 10 states that are most likely to become blue zones:

Vermont New York Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island New Hampshire Oregon Hawaii Maine California

Vermont was awarded the #1 slot for more than a few notable reasons. Some of the prominent factors include that this state has the highest percentage of adults who consume the recommended intake of veggies, the biggest amount of farmers' markets per 100,000 individuals, and a pretty low percentage of adults who are inactive (19.6%).

Jaspal Ricky Singh, M.D., vice chair and associate professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City and a Forbes Health Advisory Board member, explained in Forbes, "It's not surprising that Vermont and other Northeastern states would rank high in longevity. States with access to fresh foods, coupled with those that prioritize exercise and fitness are bound to have healthier populations."

New York took the #2 slot for the top states that are most likely to turn into blue zones, due to its percentage of residents who meet daily recommendations for fruit and vegetable consumption. In addition, this state was given a high ranking for its walk score and community well-being.