Diners share the chain spots where turkey and crispy bacon subs deliver big flavor and hearty portions.

Turkey and bacon are such a great combo. There is something about the mild, clean taste of turkey paired with crispy, salty bacon that just works so well together. Where can you get the most delicious turkey and bacon subs? A handful of chains serve them up. Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best turkey-and-bacon subs.

Jersey Mike’s Turkey & Bacon

There are two turkey-and-bacon subs that people order on repeat at Jersey Mike’s. The first, number 8, Club Sub is “Sooo freaking good!!!” according to diners. It comes stacked with turkey, ham, provolone, applewood smoked bacon, and mayo. There is also the Club Supreme, with roast beef, turkey, Swiss, applewood smoked bacon, and mayo.

Firehouse Subs Turkey and Bacon Ranch

Over at Firehouse Subs, the Turkey and Bacon Ranch sub is a steamy, hearty, and flavorful stack with fresh-sliced smoked turkey breast, crispy bacon, melted sharp cheddar cheese, creamy peppercorn ranch, and all the fixings. “Fresh ingredients and tons of meat. I’ve had this and the steak sandwich and both were delicious,” one person says.

Penn Station Turkey Bacon Ranch

Penn Station Turkey Bacon Ranch features griddled turkey and bacon crunch. You can order it as a wrap, salad, or cold sub, each with oven-roasted turkey breast, thick-cut smoked bacon, and ranch dressing.

Potbelly Turkey, Ham, and Bacon Sub

On the regular menu, you have to add bacon to your turkey-based sub, but in the app, there is a special sandwich with turkey, bacon, and ham worth ordering from the toasty sub chain. “If you order on the app they have an app-only sandwich with ham, turkey, and bacon on it,” a Redditor says.

Which Wich Turkey Bacon

Which Wich’s Turkey Bacon sandwich, often called the Turkey Bacon Ranch, features turkey, bacon, and creamy ranch dressing. Customize it with your choice of bread, cheese, veggies, including lettuce, tomato, onion, and other toppings.

Togo’s Turkey Bacon

Togo’s has a few bacon and turkey combos that keep customers coming back for more. The #31 Clubhouse Melt features 1/4 lb. of whole breast turkey, bacon, and melted cheddar. The #36 California Club is 1/4 lb. of whole breast turkey, black forest ham, bacon, and avocado.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Subway Turkey Bacon

At Subway, many diners pair turkey and bacon. Popular orders include the Classic Turkey & Bacon: A standard build with turkey, bacon, and your choice of toppings and bread, and the Southwest Turkey Bacon with a zesty chipotle southwest sauce for a spicy kick.