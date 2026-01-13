5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Turkey Subs, According to Diners

From house-roasted turkey to freshly sliced deli meat, diners say these chains get turkey subs right.

There is something about a turkey sub that just defines perfect simplicity. I love meatball subs and Italian subs, but sometimes I just crave clean slices of white-meat turkey on a sub roll, piled high with fresh veggies and condiments. Not all turkey subs are created equal. The perfect turkey sub requires high-quality meat and delicious bread. Where are the best turkey subs? Here are 5 chain restaurants where you can get a great turkey sub, according to diners.

Capriotti’s

Capriotti’s uses house-roasted, juicy turkey for its turkey subs, including its famous Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich, “The Bobbie,” a unique sub with slow-roasted turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. “Turkey was elite,” a Redditor maintains about the regular turkey sub with turkey, provolone, let, tomato, onion, pickles, oil, vinegar, and oregano. “I really enjoy this sandwich,” adds another. “I love the real turkey!”

Jersey Mike’s

Our reviewer, Megan Hageman, was a fan of Jersey Mike’s “Small yet well-dressed,” turkey sub, “packed with an overflowing amount of turkey, cheese, and crisp-looking produce,” she said, calling it a “top-quality rendition,” with the turkey “sliced on the thin side but is stacked enough to still be detectable,” she esaid. “I was also especially impressed with this sandwich’s vegetables. They are not just eye-catching but also taste-bud-catching, each boasting its own fresh, juicy flavors.”

Firehouse Subs

If you want a hot turkey sub, you can’t go wrong with Firehouse.”Firehouse finally turned up the heat and redeemed itself with this recipe. Served slightly warm on toasty bread, the sandwich is already made better thanks to the melty, near-gooey cheese. Underneath the slices, the smoked turkey takes on an obviously more savory flavor than other competing subs and manages to come off more room temperature than lukewarm and clammy,” says Hageman. “The other toppings were just superfluous at that point, as I could have eaten a whole sub of just this bread, turkey, and cheese. Plus, the pickle spear on the side was the perfect cherry on top.”

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Penn Station East Coast Subs is another solid choice. “Turkey was plentiful and two unmelted provolone rounds adorned one half, resting on top of tomato slices and shredded lettuce,” Hageman says about the sandwich, which features cold ingredients on a slightly toasted sub roll. The turkey itself is similar to “the slices you would buy at the grocery store deli counter,” she said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jimmy Johns

Jimmy Johns turkey sub is delicious, but “Bread-forward, to say the least,” says Hageman. “There just simply isn’t enough stuff in the sandwich to match the bulk of the French roll–add a double dose of turkey and it would be a different story. This fact isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though, as Jimmy Johns’ bread is quite enjoyable even on its own. I was also persuaded to pull this specific sandwich up in the ranks because of its thicker slices of both turkey and tomato that give each a more pronounced flavor. With that and a few dabs o’ mayo, it shapes up to be a decent sub.”