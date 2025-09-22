The #1 Best Sandwich To Order at Subway, Says Dietitian

A healthy balanced lunch on the go is challenging, but Subway makes meeting wellness goals easier. While the sandwich chain is considered a better for you alternative than drive-thrus, not everything on the menu is ideal when trying to stay on track health-wise. With that in mind, there are smart choices that don’t compromise on taste. Whether you’re counting calories, watching your sodium, or just trying to eat clean, Subway has healthy options. Here are three great Subway sandwiches that deserve a spot in your lunch rotation, according to Bess Berger, RDN, founder of Nutrition by Bess specializing in PCOS and menopause.

6-Inch Oven-Roasted Turkey

Nutrition : per serving 6 inch sub

Calories : 270

Fat : 4g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 8100 mg

Carbs : 40g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 20g

The oven-roasted turkey is dietitian-approved, delicious and a satisfying lunch choice. “This sub is simply done right,” says Berger. ” At 270 calories with 20 grams of protein, it’s lean, filling, and won’t leave you in a post-lunch food coma,” she says. Berger explains, “Turkey is naturally lower in fat than beef or salami making this a great option. Get it on whole wheat, pile on every veggie they’ve got, and keep sauces minimal. Go for mustard or vinegar, not a mayo flood. This sandwich is your safe, sensible sub option. Order with confidence!.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6-Inch Rotisserie-Style Chicken

Nutrition : per serving 6 inch sub

Calories : 310

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 2g)

Sodium : 750mg

Carbs : 40g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 24g

The rotisserie-style chicken is a hearty meal that’s filling and healthy. According to Berger, “With 310 calories, 25 grams of protein, and only 2 grams of saturated fat, it’s basically the personal trainer of the menu: lean, strong, and keeps you satisfied for hours.” She explains, “Dietitians love it because it’s higher in protein than most other Subway meats, which means less snacking later.” Berger adds, “The pro move is to go multigrain bread, add every crunchy veggie for volume, and drizzle just a touch of light dressing or vinaigrette. It’s hearty, satisfying, and doesn’t scream diet food.

6-Inch Veggie Delite

Nutrition : per serving 6 inch sub

Calories : 220

Fat : 3g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 360mg

Carbs : 40g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 10g

Whether you’re a vegan, vegetarian or just trying to work more greens into your diet, the Veggie Delite is an excellent option that Berger recommends. “The underdog of the Subway lineup but definitely powerful,” she says. “At 210 calories, 10 grams of protein (if you add cheese, which you should unless you’re vegan), and 4 grams of fiber, this sub is proof that plant-based can absolutely hold their own.” Berger explains, “It’s also the lowest-sodium option on the menu, so your heart won’t hate you later. The secret here is customization: pile on avocado for healthy fats, double up veggies for extra crunch, and sprinkle in a little mozzarella. It’s crunchy, light, and refreshing.”