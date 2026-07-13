5 Best Frozen Loaded Potato Skins, According to Shoppers

Enjoy restaurant-quality appetizers at home with these easy picks.

Loaded potato skins are one of the most popular appetizers at bars and restaurants, and recreating it at home is a breeze if you have frozen options ready to go. These freezer aisle staples are made with potato skins loaded with cheese and other toppings, and shoppers are often surprised by how good they are. If you want all the fun of good bar food without any of the work, here are five frozen loaded potato skins fans love.

TGI Fridays Loaded Cheddar & Bacon Potato Skins

TGI Fridays Loaded Cheddar & Bacon Potato Skins are made with real cheese and bacon. “These are so good for when you just want a fun food to eat on the couch while you’re watching a movie! There’s a few different versions of these and I love them ALL,” one shopper said.

Farm Rich Loaded Potato Skins

Farm Rich Hand Stuffed Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Loaded Potato Skins is another option made with real cheese and bacon. “These are so good in the air fryer. They get just the right amount of crisp on the edges and the cheese is perfectly melted. Better taste than the other major brand as well,” one Walmart shopper said.

Market Pantry Frozen Loaded Potato Skins

Market Pantry Frozen Loaded Potato Skins have great quality toppings, fans say. “As good or better than the name brand,” one Target shopper said. “Tastes great and will purchase again.”

Great Value Potato Skins

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Great Value Potato Skins are stuffed with cheddar cheese and applewood-smoked bacon. “I use these as ‘home fries’ for breakfast, or a quick snack in the microwave. I bake a few at a time and keep them in the fridge. Great Value!” one Walmart shopper said.

Snapps Potato Skins

Snapps Frozen Potato Skins with Cheddar Cheese and Bacon are perfect with ranch or sour cream”. Snapps Frozen Potato Skins are a staple in my freezer,” one shopper said. “I enjoy them as a snack, a light lunch or dinner, or a side dish for a regular dinner. Each potato skin has a good amount of cheddar cheese and bacon bits.”