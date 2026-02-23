These chains still serve a classic veal parm worth ordering.

Veal Parmesan is an Italian delicacy that used to be as common as chicken Parmesan. However, due to various reasons, it is rare to find the dish on a menu. However, there are still a handful of chains serving veal parm nightly. Where can you order the piece of meat, smothered in cheese and marinara sauce? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best veal parmesan.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy’s “Riserva” veal parm entrée is wildly popular with diners. It consists of a 14 oz., bone-in, free-range veal chop responsibly sourced from the Netherlands. It is then hand-cut at your table by the server.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Il Mulino Cucina Italiana

Il Mulino Cucina Italiana has a breaded veal parm on the menu that diners love. One diner at the Disney Swan location dubbed it “a mouth-watering veal chop” on TripAdvisor, adding it was “really superb and tender.” Another Facebooker adds, “the veal was fork tender. The cheese was amazing… the price was great for a veal chop.”

Campisi’s

Campisi’s Veal Parmigiana, $26, is a breaded veal served with spaghetti and red sauce. “Wonderful,” says a TripAdvisor reviewer. Don’t let the price fool you into thinking the portion is small. Another adds that it is “a big piece of meat, twice the size of what is served these days in Italy,” while a third confirms it is “cooked to perfection.”

Rao’s

Rao’s Miami Beach, one of my favorite Italian spots in the country, serves a veal parm that fills a large plate. Like other dishes at the restaurant, it authentic and sized to fill you up. Some diners maintain it is the best they’ve ever had. “Just had to say (and show) that this Veal Chop Parm at RAOS Miami Beach was a 9.9,” one Facebooker writes. “Rao’s makes the best veal parm I’ve ever had,” an Instagrammer adds. “Love at first taste oh yeah,” a third says.

Carmine’s

Carmine’s, with six locations in New York, Washington D.C., Las Vegas, and the Bahamas, has a veal parmigiana that is thin, breaded, pan-fried to a crispy golden brown, and topped with melted mozzarella and marinara. “Lightly battered and extremely tender, covered completely with parmesan cheese which was wonderful,” a Yelper says.