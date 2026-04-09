Diners rank the best fried fish baskets available at six popular fast-food chains.

You are probably well aware that fried fish season is coming to an end at the majority of fast-food restaurants. Most brands offer some sort of seafood during Lent, which spans 40 days from Ash Wednesday through just before Easter. During this time, fried fish is plentiful, including fried fish sandwiches, shrimp baskets, and more. Where can you get the best fried fish baskets? Here are 6 fast-food chains with the best fried fish baskets, ranked by diners.

Culver’s

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod fish and chips meal is generally considered the best fish fast food meal. “It’s hand-breaded fish, really good when it’s fresh,” a Redditor says. “Culver’s 3pc fish and chips is better than most sit-down restaurants,” a Redditor declares, calling the meal “impressive.” “Ive always loved their burgers, but I recently had the 2pc cod dinner and my god the breading was phenomenal and the fish was delicious. Slaw on the side was seasoned well and cold, got a pile of hot salty fries, two lemon wedges, tartar sauce, and added on a small cheese curd with ranch which are s tier,” another adds.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s trademark dish is the fish. “Long John Silver’s Batter Recipe brings back memories of my childhood, especially when my dad would take us out for fish and chips—crispy, flavorful, and absolutely addictive!” one Facebooker writes. “One of my favorite guilty pleasures,” another says. “The fish was nice an crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside,” a Redditor reveals. The coleslaw is so good, there are endless copycat recipes for it online.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s batter-dipped fillets and hushpuppy sides are on the menu all year long. The 2 Piece Fish & Fries Combo comes with two Batter Dipped Fish fillets served with your choice of one classic side and a refreshing beverage. You can also order the Capt’n D’s Crispy Butterfly Shrimp. “A plentiful portion of our butterfly shrimp served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies,” the menu says.

Whataburger

Whataburger also serves fish! During Lent, the Whatacatch platter offers some serious panko crunch, featuring two crispy wild-caught Alaska pollock filets breaded in panko, served over a bed of French fries with tartar sauce.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s, famous for its delicious Southern fare served fast-food style, offers Southern-fried shrimp with buttermilk breading that keeps diners coming back for more. The Southern Fried Shrimp Meal includes eight crispy Southern Fried Shrimp with Zax Sauce, served with Texas Toast, crinkle fries, and a small drink.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeyes

Popeyes brought back its seasonal seafood menu this spring, featuring the $5.99 Flounder Fish Sandwich (available in Classic or Spicy) and the Butterfly Shrimp Tackle Box ($4.99–$5.99), which includes eight fried shrimp, a side, and a biscuit.