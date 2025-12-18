5 U.S. Italian Restaurants Italians Actually Love

These U.S. Italian restaurants earn rare praise from Italians who know authentic food.

Italian food can be found on nearly every corner in the U.S., but not all of it wins over Italians themselves. From perfectly al dente pasta to simple to high-quality ingredients to authentic meals an Italian grandmother would make, these Italian restaurants have earned praise from Italians who say the flavors come closest to what they grew up eating back home.

Los Olivos Ristorante

Los Olivos Ristorante is a no-frills Italian place that’s off the Strip in Las Vegas, and diners rave about the food. If you go, make a reservation in advance–they usually don’t take walk-ins and since it’s a small spot, chances are you won’t get in without one. On Yelp, Mark M. Eastside, Las Vegas, NV wrote, “This place is delicious! I am half Italian and know good Italian food. Looking forward to my next visit.”

Taglio Pizza

If you’re on the hunt for incredible pizza, Taglio Pizza is highly recommended by Yelp reviewer Claire V. “Being Italian and raised on homemade pizza, I can tell you that what makes Taglio’s pizza superb is the quality of their ingredients,” she wrote. ” All imported from Italy, it’s what all pizza should taste like. The crust is super thin and crispy which I like. No coal or wood oven here, just electric so don’t expect a woodsy or charcoal taste. The crust has sesame seeds on the round pizza so just know that if you can’t have seeds.”

La Palina

Another must-try Italian restaurant that Claire V. praises is La Palina in Brooklyn. She wrote, "Old school romantic Italian restaurant, one of the last few still left in this part of Bensonhurst. Service was impeccable! And the quality of the food incomparable! Forget the boogie Manhattan gangsta places. Come here where you'll get individualized attention and a great meal!"

Fratellino

Fratellino in Miami is rated 4.8 stars with nearly 2,000 reviews, which is hard to do. Scroll through the comments and you’ll see how beloved this spot is. Yelper, Casey P. Port Charlotte, FL wrote, “5 stars………. No way……….,We need to change the scale for this place! SIX! We are foodies and Italian and Italian American. I know this food. And it’s amazing. Starting with the house made bread that’s perfect! Complementary bruschetta and perfect service. Owner involvement puts it over the top.. An Italian American that knows food. Authentic recipes that my grandma made… Cannelloni and Ossobucco that were fantastic.”

Pisillo Italian Panini

Pisillo Italian Panini is a hole-in-the-wall gem in New York City that has crave-worthy Italian sandwiches. Giulia I. Bern, Switzerland wrote, “Italian quality with American portions = heaven Being from Italy I’m always on the search for authentic Italian places, where I can overhear the staff speaking my language. You would be surprised how many ‘Italian’ Spanish speaking restaurant are out there.” She added, “Pisillo is simply authentic Italian. From the look of the restaurant, to the ingredients, it brings me back home. They import their ingredients from Italy and you can taste the difference. The sandwiches are huge and extremely delicious.”