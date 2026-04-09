7 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Fish Sandwiches

These fan-favorite chains offer the best fish sandwiches on the menu.

Lent is over, which means many restaurants will be cruelly yanking their seasonal fish sandwiches from menus—but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great options still available. A basic fish sandwich is simple enough, usually made from a breaded, fried white fish filet in a soft bun with tartar sauce, making a pleasant change from the usual burger and chicken offerings. But which ones are worth seeking out? Here are seven fast-food fish sandwiches customers love.

McDonald’s

The popularity of the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish endures, even with stiff competition. “The Filet-O-Fish is objectively the best menu item at McDonald’s,” one fan said. “It’s literally 100% real wild-caught Alaskan pollock, which honestly makes it the highest quality meat you can get there. And it’s the most consistent item they sell. It’s just a bun, tartar sauce, cheese, and fish. No wilted lettuce, no weird sauce ratios, no undercooked beef, no fries that are oversalted and get soggy quickly.”

Culver’s

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is wildly popular for good reason: Many consider this to be a gold standard in fast food fish sandwiches. “Culver’s fried cod is easily the best fish sandwich in fast food,” one Redditor said. The seasonal Walleye Sandwich is also exceptional.

Arby’s

Customers are rightfully obsessed with Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich. This menu item is made with a crispy fish fillet with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a toasted King’s Hawaiian roll. “Arby’s Kings Hawaiian is outstanding,” one fan said. “My dad was raving about the arby’s one for an hour last night,” another commented.

Burger King

Burger King‘s Big Fish is another permanent menu item diners love. This classic sandwich is made with white Alaskan Pollock with crispy panko breading, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce and crunchy pickles on a toasted potato bun. “Surprisingly I tried a Burger King fish sandwich the other day and it was excellent,” one fan shared.

The Habit

The Habit‘s Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich is a hit, although some customers blanch at the price point. This menu item is made with beer-battered Alaskan cod, cilantro lime slaw, pickled red onions, and Baja sauce on a toasted brioche bun. “Tried The Habit’s crispy Baja fish sandwich the other day and enjoyed the slaw and picked onion in it. 10 dollars though,” one fan said.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger

Freddy’s Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich is sadly a seasonal item, but it’s definitely worth waiting for. “I wish their fish sandwich was year round cuz it slaps, and you can get cheese curds or onion rings instead of fries 🤤 ,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Checkers and Rally’s

The Deep Sea Double at Checkers and Rally’s contains two crispy fish filets topped with melted American cheese, iceberg lettuce, and tartar sauce all on a toasted sesame seed bun. “Deep sea double from Checkers!” one fan said about their favorite sandwich. “Thank you for saying this! I think that it is HIGHLY underrated,” another raved.