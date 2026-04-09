5 Budget-Friendly Steakhouse Chains That Chefs Actually Recommend

See which budget-friendly steakhouse chains chefs actually recommend.

With the cost of living rising and food prices soaring, it’s hard to find a quality meal at a great value when eating out, especially with a pricier entrée like steak. While plenty of chains offer every type of cut imaginable, it’s not affordable. But there are a few steakhouse chains where you get an outstanding meal that won’t break the bank. To find the best affordable steakhouses, Eat This, Not That! asked Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to share his top five spots.

Sizzler

Known for its all-you-can-eat salad bar, endless shrimp deals and low prices, Sizzler offers steakhouse-style meals that are easy on your wallet. You can’t beat its steak and unlimited shrimp combo for $21.99. “Sizzler is all about affordability and variety, making it one of the most budget-friendly steakhouse options,” explains Chef Dennis. “With its salad bar, casual atmosphere, and lower-priced steak options, it’s an easy choice for families and diners looking for value over formality.”

Texas Roadhouse

At Texas Roadhouse, you can get more bang for your buck. A 6-ounce filet with two sides is just $28.99, which is half the price compared to high-end chains. The other hand-cut steak options are just as budget-friendly. “Texas Roadhouse stands out for its lively atmosphere, hand-cut steaks, and unbeatable value,” says Chef Dennis. “With generous portions, affordable pricing, and those famous fresh-baked rolls, it’s a go-to spot for families and anyone craving a satisfying steak dinner without overspending.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

Texas Roadhouse is generally considered the slightly more affordable option over LongHorn Steakhouse, with lower entry prices. However, LongHorn also offers strong value, good prices and a polished dining experience. “LongHorn delivers a polished steakhouse experience at a mid-range price point, focusing on expertly seasoned and grilled steaks,” says Chef Dennis. “Their consistency, comfortable setting, and well-rounded menu make it an accessible option for both casual dinners and special occasions.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is a nice mix of affordability, comfort and crowd-pleasing food. “Outback Steakhouse blends bold, Aussie-inspired flavors with a casual, approachable dining experience,” says Chef Dennis. “With well-priced steaks, hearty portions, and crowd favorites like the Bloomin’ Onion, it remains a reliable and affordable choice for a laid-back steakhouse meal.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Angus

Black Angus leans more into an old-school steakhouse feel while still staying affordable and approachable. “Black Angus Steakhouse offers a classic, no frills steakhouse experience that focuses on quality cuts and hearty, satisfying meals at a reasonable price,” says Chef Dennis. “Known for its campfire-style feasts and value-driven specials, it’s a dependable choice for families and anyone looking for a traditional steak dinner that won’t blow your budget.”