5 Best Walmart Foods for Summer Cookouts This Season

These Walmart finds make summer cookouts easy, flavorful, and affordable.

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If you aren’t sure what to serve at your next summer cookout, head on over to Walmart. The superstore has so many fabulous food and beverage finds, ranging from brand-new sodas and canned mocktails to steaks, sides, and dips. What should you pick up and throw in your cart on your next Walmart run to feed friends and family this summer? Here are the 5 best Walmart foods for summer cookouts.

McClaren Farms Beef

Meat Church shared about McClaren Farms Beef. “My favorite type of Friday night. Grilling prime bone-in ribeyes,” he said. “Here is a little pro tip for you. Run fast to @walmart in Texas and get yourselves some @mcclarenfarms beef. Yes, @walmart. @44farms created @mcclarenfarms to make great beef more accessible and affordable. PS – you can now get @meatchurch seasonings there too. Boom!”

Zevia Fruit Punch

If you are looking for a fun new soda to serve at your cookout, which is healthier than most, pick up a box of Zevia Fruit Punch – if you can find it! It is refreshingly delicious and made without sugar or caffeine. “Fruit punch was yummy!!” one shopper writes. “Finally found the fruit punch and I bought all that was left,” writes another.

New Bush’s Beans Flavors

Bush’s is giving its Secret Family Recipe a bold summer spin this summer with new limited-edition baked bean flavors: Dill Pickle, Apple Pie and Rocket Pop, available at Walmart. “So hyped for this one!!!” a shopper writes about the Dill Pickle. “Yall have just really outdone yourselves,” added another.

Mingle Mocktails

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Mingle Mocktails, the #1 best-selling alcohol-free ready-to-drink brand in the U.S., is also perfect for a booze-free gathering. Two new exclusive functional flavors launched on May 11th, Mingle Mood Spicy Margarita and Mingle Mood Watermelon Spritz, each crafted with adaptogens including L-theanine, ashwagandha, and lion’s mane to help calm the mind, support focus, and promote balance.

The Viral Five Layer Dip

And, don’t forget to pick up a container of the Marketside “VIRAL Walmart Five Layer Dip,” a shopper says. It has layers of guacamole, sour cream, salsa, refried beans, and cheddar cheese. “Omg running to get some tomorrow looks delicious!” a follower commented.