A Popular Cheesesteak Sandwich Chain Is Opening 16 New Locations

Cheesesteak sandwiches are native to Philadelphia, but you don't have to go all the way to Pennsylvania to try a top-notch version of the iconic sub. Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, a popular chain based in Dunwoody, Ga., has brought really great cheesesteaks to the South, and will continue on its mission by opening even more restaurants across the Southeast.

As its gearing up to open it's new flagship location in Atlanta, Big Dave's also shared that 16 new stores will open across Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina, adding to the chain's four Georgia locations, an Atlanta-based food truck, and a franchise in Charlotte, N.C.

West Philadelphia native Derrick Hayes opened the first iteration of his Philly-inspired concept, named after his late father, in 2014 at a 700-square-foot gas station in Dunwoody, just outside of Atlanta. The place soon rose in popularity, thanks to the menu's luscious, indulgent take on the popular roll stuffed with chopped ribeye, peppers, and a proprietary three-cheese blend.

Fun fact: Hayes is half of a fast-food power couple. The so-called Colonel Sanders of Cheesesteaks is married to restaurateur Pinky Cole, the founder of the mega-popular plant-based burger chain Slutty Vegan.

Big Dave's offers an exciting menu lauded by regulars and celebrities, like rapper and actress Eve who helped the original location go viral online. In addition to 6- and 10-inch cheesesteaks, Big Dave also offers an interesting salmon version with chopped fish; a chicken cheesesteak; and a veggie cheesesteak with grilled mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and onions, all chopped and topped with cheese. Cheesesteak egg rolls and buffalo chicken egg rolls are also on the menu, plus fries, dipping sauces, and because Big Dave's is rooted in the South, banana pudding.

In 2023, Big Dave's sandwich was named among the "Top 10 Best Sandwiches" by World Food Champions and Hayes decided to franchise. He aims to open 100 locations by 2025, but for now, 16 are in the immediate pipeline. Ten of the new restaurants will open in Florida, as well as five locations in Columbia, South Carolina, along with one more restaurant in the Atlanta area.

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks has nearly 300,000 Instagram followers, and commenters are constantly posting their love of the sandwiches and desire for the restaurants to expand to their area.