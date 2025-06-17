7 Big Lots Products Shoppers Call “Best-Kept Secrets”

If you’re one of the few people lucky enough to live near a Big Lots (yes, there are some still open, mostly on the east coast) it’s well worth taking a trip to the store. Shoppers at the discount chain are thrilled with the incredible bargains they can find with just a little bit of hunting around. Now obviously stock is different from store to store but customers are sharing some of their favorite finds online. Here are seven Big Lots best-kept secret products shoppers are raving about.

Furniture

Big Lots has an impressive array of furniture, customers say. “Furniture is a great deal – some Ashley is the same as at their stores / website, but cheaper!” one Redditor shared. “Also many pantry and consumables are cheaper here than anywhere else!”

Bottled water

Big Lots frequently offers fantastic deals on bottled water for customers to stock up on. It’s best to grab anything like what when you see if because chances are it won’t even be in stock next time you visit. “Crystal Geyser water, it’s the best,” one shopper said.

Canned Goods

Big Lots has a wide variety of name brand canned goods at knockoff prices. “I got a boatload of tomato soup. Coupled with the various coupons and offers, the price is far less than anywhere else,” one happy customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Branded Appliances

Big Lots sells appliances at highly competitive prices. Right now the store is selling branded appliances from $9.99 to $14.99 as part of their Father’s Day deals. “Picked up a microwave and a combination toaster/convection oven,” one shopper said.

Paper Towels and Tide Detergent

Savvy shoppers wait until they run sales to get even better discounts. “They usually have good prices on paper towels and toilet paper, that’s what we usually buy for filler to meet the discount requirements,” one shopper shared. “My wife will only use one specific kind of Tide laundry detergent and they were priced the same at Big Lots as everywhere else, so we stocked up on that last time. With the $10 off $40, $5 off $15, and 15% off gift cards through Ibotta it ended up being like 40% off total.”

Dish Towels and Housewares

One shopper was impressed by the dish towels on sale at their local Big Lots. “This week I was impressed with the bedding, housewares, etc,” one Redditor said. “I got nice dish towels and floor mats for my car. The purses I saw were name brand. I think for just opening things are looking great.. it always looks clean and smells great, too.”

Big Lots Premium Softness Bath Tissue

Big Lots Premium Softness Bath Tissue is a must-have item, shoppers say. “I’ve been buying toilet paper from Big Lots for the last 15 years and nowhere else. I specifically ONLY like this version. It’s the goldilocks of toilet paper,” one Redditor shared. “There are obviously other store brands out there around the same price point, but I was spoiled by getting the Big Lots toilet paper even cheaper with the various discounts (20% off, $5 off $15, etc),” another said.