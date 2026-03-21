These popular chain restaurants are known for serving massive slices of chocolate cake.

I don’t always order dessert at restaurants, but when I do, I want it to be worth the money and the calories! One of my favorite orders? Any type of cake, but usually chocolate. There are a handful of chains where I have found the slices of cake to be more generously sized and better tasting than the rest. Here are 4 chain restaurants serving bigger slices of cake than any other chain.

P.F. Chang’s Great Wall of Chocolate

P.F. Chang’s Great Wall of Chocolate is legendary, with six tall layers of chocolate cake frosted with semi-sweet ganache and ringed with 2,000 chocolate chips. Diners maintain it is so big, you can share it with the entire table. “We split it between four people and it was still a struggle to finish it. It’s pretty big but delicious! Tastes like your average chocolate cake but it’s layered with creamy chocolate frosting and chocolate chips on one side,” writes a Yelper.

Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake

When I lived in Chicago, I was addicted to Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake, a thick, heavy, and notoriously moist slice famous for its secret ingredient (mayonnaise) and generous height. You can get it in the restaurants by the slice, or a whole cake if you are serving a group. People would buy the whole cake and serve it at parties.

LongHorn Steakhouse Chocolate Stampede

I recently experienced the Chocolate Stampede at LongHorn Steakhouse when dining with my boyfriend, and we both died and went to heaven. The dessert features six different kinds of chocolate, paired with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream, and drizzled in luscious chocolate sauce.The. Best. Dessert. Ever. “Chocolate Stampede” at Longhorn Steakhouse. Really a 3 person challenge. Maybe G0d willing we’ll be able to order it again soon,” a Facebooker writes. “The Chocolate Stampede @longhornsteaks is so good you’ll run in place. Literally the best chocolate dessert we have had on the show. Literally RUN in a herd to go get it,” an influencer adds on Instagram.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse

The Chocolate Tower at Outback Steakhouse is another crowd pleaser for chocolate cake lovers. It features layers of chocolate cake and frosting topped with whipped cream, raspberry sauce, and ice cream. The six-layer cake is a little pricy, but big enough to feed the entire table, and many bring it home as leftovers.