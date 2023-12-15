BJ's Is Kicking Off 10 Days Of Amazing Deals You Can Nab Before Christmas

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you're checking a few more items off your Christmas shopping list or you still need to do a full haul, there are numerous discounts you'll want to keep on your radar. And if you're a BJ's member, then you're in luck.

Starting today, BJ's Wholesale Club is rolling out various deals as part of a last-minute holiday savings event. Playfully named "10 Days of Holideals," this savings event runs for 10 straight days, with holiday-specific deals available now through Thursday, Dec. 24. As noted on the BJ's website, members can score items for up to 50% off as part of this limited-time offering.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The deals extend across multiple store departments. Within the toy category, BJ's highlighted a few discounts shoppers can score, which include:

Outside of toys, BJ's members can also get up to more than 40% off TVs and laptops, up to 40% off cookware, up to 30% off small appliances, and up to 20% off gift cards.

A few discounted kitchen items include the Tramontina Fiora 10-Piece Cold Forged Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set, which is 30% off, and the Weston 2-in-1 Indoor Smoker and Slow Cooker, which is 22% off.

To access the available deals, shoppers can look for the marked items in-club or visit the retailer's website, which has a page dedicated to the holiday savings event.

The launch of BJ's 10 Days of Holideals savings event isn't the only reason the retailer made headlines this week. Today, the warehouse club opened two additional locations—one in Lewis Center, Ohio, and another in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. The Lewis Center store is BJ's eighth Ohio location, while the Mt. Juliet store is the retailer's second Tennessee warehouse club. The two new openings bring BJ's total store count to 240 warehouse clubs.