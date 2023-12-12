BJ's Is Opening Multiple New Warehouses This Week—Here's Where

Throughout 2023, BJ's Wholesale Club has been on a growth path, opening doors of four brand-new locations. This week, the members-only retailer is expanding its footprint once again by adding two new warehouse clubs to the list.

On Friday, Dec. 15, BJ's will open locations in Lewis Center, Ohio, and Mt. Juliet, Tenn. These upcoming openings will bring BJ's total store count to 240 warehouse clubs.

Located at 8425 Orange Centre Drive, the Lewis Center store marks BJ's eighth Ohio location. Meanwhile, the Mt. Juliet store, which is located at 181 Adams Lane, is BJ's second Tennessee location. The retailer opened its first Tennessee warehouse club in La Vergne back in June and is slated to open a third one in Goodlettsville in early 2024.

The stores opening on Friday will both feature gas stations, so members can enjoy the perks of low gas prices and score more savings through BJ's Fuel Saver Program. Both stores will also offer curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery, along with BJ's Express Pay option. This payment feature allows members to scan items as they shop to avoid the checkout line.

The excitement doesn't just stop at the club openings. To celebrate these new locations, BJ's is giving out a limited-time "founding member offer." As part of this deal, new members who purchase the standard one-year BJ's membership for $55 will get a $40 reward, along with more than $40 in coupons. Shoppers who sign up for the Club+ Membership for $110 will receive an $80 welcome reward, plus more than $40 in coupons.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Customers can redeem these rewards through Dec. 14, 2023, but you won't want to hang onto these, as the rewards can only be redeemed within 60 days from the club's opening date.

"BJ's is committed to saving families time and money, and this is particularly important during the holidays," Parker Dayton, club manager of BJ's Lewis Center location, said in a press release. "We are thrilled to open our doors to the community of Lewis Center and offer our incredible value, all in a one-stop shop."

In addition to opening two new warehouse clubs, BJ's is also giving back to the communities where the stores are located. The retailer partnered with both Mid-Ohio Food Collective and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to donate nutritious, fresh foods to help local families.

The Lewis Center and Mt. Juliet warehouse clubs will arrive just over a a month after BJ's opened its first location in Alabama, marking the retailer's entrance into its 20th state.