7 Black Angus Dishes Fans Say Are Always Worth Ordering

If you’re craving a hearty steak meal without the hefty price tag, Black Angus is a go-to for many. Since 1964, the popular West Coast chain has been serving affordable yet high quality steaks and has attracted a loyal fanbase who aren’t shy about sharing their favorite dishes. From sizzling steaks to crave-worthy sides, some menu items stand out so much that diners keep coming back for them. Here are seven dishes earning consistent high praise for their value, flavor and all-around satisfaction by diners.

Prime Rib

Prime Rib is a decadent treat that’s often reserved for special occasions and it’s a dish Black Angus customers rave about. On Yelp a reviewer shared, “My wife and I both had the Prime Rib and it was excellent, our server was very professional and friendly it was refreshing to see. Really liked the ambiance, comfortable and not too dark.” A second wrote, “We put this location into our regular rotation for Prime Rib.”

Filet Mignon

Filet mignon is the ultimate indulgence for steak lovers. It’s a beloved dish that is incredibly tender and buttery and Black Angus gets it right, according to customers. A recent first time diner wrote on Yelp, “I ordered the filet mignon with a butter jalapeño topping, lobster tail, asparagus and mash potatoes, I swear it was delicious .. Definitely recommend this spot it was my first time dinning here. Food is reasonably priced.” A second shared, “The filet Mignon steak was excellent. The atmosphere was nice also!

Campfire Feast

The Campfire Feast is a dinner for two that includes a shared appetizer, two entrées, two sides and dessert. It’s not only delicious, but a great deal. One diner on Yelp wrote, “I went with the Campfire Feast and ordered the BBQ chicken and ribs – both cooked to perfection and so filling. The Campfire Feast includes dessert but I was completely stuffed so I took a slice of yummy Cheesecake Factory carrot cake to enjoy at home.” Another shared, “Food was perfect and the campfire feast is delicious. Come during happy hour or wine Wednesday and you won’t be disappointed.”

Ribeye

A good ribeye is rich in marbling, thick, tender and juicy. According to Yelp reviews, Black Angus serves a perfectly cooked one that’s earning rave reviews. One customer wrote, “Best steak / Ribeye I’ve had in many years. Cooked perfectly. Tender. Juicy. My wife’s Filet was the same. Both Tasted so good. Excellent Service…First visit and we will be back to celebrate an upcoming Anniversary and future Birthdays.” A second shared, “Great Atmosphere! Our server Antonio was great and made us feel at home. The food was amazing. Definitely recommend the ribeye and lobster. Garlic butter is a must!”

Lobster Tail

Lobster is a luxurious dish that's often pricey and not cooked right, but Black Angus serves a nicely prepared lobster tail for a steal. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "Food was amazing. The trio plate is such a good buy. I had steak, 4 fried shrimp and a lobster tail for $25 and 2 sides. We had such a great experience. Our server Kassie is great!!!! If you can ask for her please do you won't be disappointed." Another wrote, "I ordered the filet mignon with a butter jalapeño topping, lobster tail, asparagus and mash potatoes, I swear it was delicious .. Definitely recommend this spot it was my first time dinning here. Food is reasonably priced."

Burger

While Black Angus is a steakhouse, there are plenty of other options like burgers, which customers also love. One Yelper wrote, “I was in the mood for a bacon cheddar cheese burger and decided to come to Black Angus. I got more than that I expected. A delicious, perfectly cooked juicy half pound burger with generous amounts of cheddar cheese and bacon. Crispy onion rings were a nice touch.”

Mud Pie

The Mud Pie has been a dessert staple on the menu for years at Black Angus and it’s a must-have. Yelp reviewer Toto from San Francisco wrote, “The steaks were cooked perfectly and dessert mud pie was DELICIOUS.” Another customer shared she ordered the Campfire Feast and ordered the classic sweet treat. “Mud Pie (8/10)-can’t say no to ice cream and chocolate, very smooth and not overly sweet, perfect end to a meal. Overall very solid meal for a great price!”