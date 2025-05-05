5 Bodyweight Exercises to Shrink Your Waistline Fast

If you want to slim down your waistline without fancy equipment or expensive gym memberships, then bodyweight exercises may be right up your alley. These exercises are convenient and effective movements that allow you to use your own body weight to help you build strength and burn fat.

But with so much conflicting noise online, you'd be forgiven if you felt dismayed at where to start. Fortunately, ETNT is here to help. We chatted with Lola Lopez Guardone, CPT, an ACE-certified personal trainer with FitForAll, who shares her top five bodyweight exercises to shrink your waistline fast. "Bodyweight exercises engage deep core stabilizers and postural muscles, which not only help tighten your waistline but also improve balance, coordination, and overall control," Guardone says.

Losing abdominal fat requires more than doing endless crunches or sit-ups. Instead, you must prioritize functional, whole-body exercises that activate your core while engaging muscle groups throughout your entire body. That's where the following exercises come in. So if you're ready to get toned, boost your metabolism, and tighten your midsection, keep reading for these five essential bodyweight exercises that will lead to a tight and trim waistline.

Plank to Shoulder Tap

This variation on the classic plank exercise is a game-changer for building deep core strength and improving your posture. Guardone tells us, "This move trains your anti-rotational core strength, stabilizing your spine and sculpting your obliques."Guardone.

How to Do It:

Begin in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Keep your body in a straight line from head to toes and flex your abdominals. Tap your right shoulder with your left hand while stabilizing your hips. Return your left hand to the ground and repeat the movement on the other side. Alternate shoulder taps for the recommended time or reps.

Recommended Reps & Sets:

Perform 3 sets of 30 to 45-second rounds. Rest for one minute between sets.

Deadbugs

"Deadbugs train core stability and coordination, helping tighten your midsection," Guardone explains. This move is fantastic for strengthening your abs while protecting your lower back.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and your knees bent at 90 degrees. Slowly lower your right arm and left leg toward the floor while keeping your core engaged and lower back flat on the ground. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Continue alternating for the recommended time or reps.

Recommended Reps & Sets:

Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side. Rest for one minute between sets.

Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a full-body exercise that combines cardio and core engagement. And since it's a high-intensity exercise, mountain climbers can help elevate your heart rate, torch fat, and strengthen your core all at once for a trimmer waistline.

How to Do It:

Get into a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders and your body in a straight line. Drive your right knee toward your chest, keeping your hips low and your back flat. Quickly switch legs by bringing your left knee toward your chest. Continue alternating as fast as you can while maintaining control.

Recommended Reps & Sets:

Perform 3 sets of 30 to 60-second rounds. Rest for one minute between sets.

Side Plank with Reach-Through

"Side planks target your rotational core muscles, which help define your obliques and improve deep core strength," Guardone explains. This move also challenges your balance, an underrated component of excellent overall health and fitness.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to Do It:

Start in a side plank position with your elbow directly under your shoulder and your feet stacked. Lift your hips so your body forms a straight line from head to toe. Extend your top arm straight up then thread it underneath your torso and reach toward the opposite side. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

Recommended Reps & Sets:

Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per side. Rest for one minute between sets.

Glute Bridge March

If you want to protect your spine and reduce lower back strain while targeting your midsection, the glute bridge march is a must-do. "The glute bridge march strengthens your glutes and core simultaneously, improving posture and stability," Guardone says.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with your feet flat on the floor and your knees bent at 90 degrees. Lift your hips into a glute bridge, making sure your back stays flat and your core stays engaged. Slowly march one leg at a time by lifting each foot off the ground, bringing your knee toward your chest. Alternate legs while keeping your hips level.

Recommended Reps & Sets:

Complete 3 sets of 10 reps per leg. Rest for one minute between sets.