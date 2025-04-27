This 5-Move Bodyweight Workout Builds Muscle Faster Than Weights

When you hear the phrase "building muscle," bodyweight exercises probably aren't the first thing that comes to mind. But gaining muscle mass doesn't always mean lifting heavy weights in the gym or using special equipment. Instead, doing the right bodyweight exercises with enough intensity and consistency can help you pack on muscle just as effectively. How? By focusing on controlled movements, slow tempos, and challenging workouts that target multiple muscle groups.

To learn more, we spoke with Caine Wilkes, an Olympian and Weightlifting Coach with Garage Gym Reviews, who says, "Bodyweight exercises can hit multiple muscle groups and challenge your body in ways that weights can't always replicate."

In this article, Wilkes shares a 5-move full-body bodyweight workout that will work multiple muscle groups, helping you build strength and boost muscle growth—all without touching a single dumbbell. And the best part? You can do them anywhere, anytime, whether at home, in a park, or at the gym. Keep reading for the exercises and detailed instructions.

Slow Tempo Push-Ups

Push-ups have stood the test of time for a reason. They're one of the most effective bodyweight exercises for strengthening the chest, shoulders, and triceps. However, slowing down the movement and really focusing on control will allow you to engage more muscle fibers and build strength faster than with standard push-ups.

How to Do It:

Start in a standard push-up position with your body in a straight line and your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Slowly lower your body toward the ground over 3 seconds. Pause briefly at the bottom, then push explosively through your palms to return to the starting position. Keep your core engaged and your back straight throughout.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Bulgarian Split Squats

This unilateral move is a lower body powerhouse move that targets the glutes, quads, and hips. Since you're focusing on one leg at a time, it helps correct any muscle imbalances and provides an intense burn. Wilkes tells us, "Bulgarian split squats are perfect for hitting your glutes and quads hard."

How to Do It:

Stand about two feet in front of a bench or step. Place one foot on the bench behind you. Lower your body into a lunge, ensuring your front thigh becomes parallel to the floor. Push through your front heel to return to standing. Keep your chest upright and your core engaged throughout the movement.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Feet-Elevated Inverted Rows

This upper body exercise targets the upper back, biceps, and core. Note that elevating your feet increases the difficulty by adding more body weight to the movement. "This exercise is excellent for strengthening the upper back and biceps while also engaging your core," Wilkes says.

How to Do It:

Set up a bar or TRX system at roughly waist height. Place your feet on a bench or box so your body is at an incline. Grab the bar with your hands shoulder-width apart, keeping your body in a straight line. Pull your chest toward the bar while keeping your torso strong and straight. Slowly lower yourself back down while maintaining control throughout the movement.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

3 sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Slow Eccentric Diamond Push-Ups

Diamond push-ups focus on the triceps and inner chest, and the slow eccentric movement emphasizes time under tension, which research shows is crucial for muscle growth. "Slow eccentric diamond push-ups focus on the triceps and inner chest," Wilkes explains.

How to Do It:

Begin in a push-up position with your hands forming a diamond shape under your chest (thumbs and index fingers should touch). Slowly lower your body to the ground over 3 to 4 seconds. Push back up to the starting position with control and squeeze your chest and triceps at the top. Maintain a straight back and core engagement throughout the movement.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

3 sets of 8 to 10 reps. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Wall Sit with Calf Raises

This dynamic exercise will have your quads and calves screaming (in a good way). "Wall sits build the quads, while calf raises add an additional layer of muscle activation," Wilkes says. "The long hold during the wall sit helps to build endurance and strength in the lower body."

How to Do It:

Press your back against a wall and lower your body into a seated position, keeping your thighs parallel to the floor (90-degree angle at the knees). Hold this position for 45 to 60 seconds. Make sure your knees stay in line with your toes. Every 10 seconds, add a controlled calf raise by lifting your heels off the ground, then slowly lowering them back down. Keep your core tight and your breathing steady during the hold.

Recommended Sets and Reps:

3 rounds, holding for 45 to 60 seconds and performing calf raises every 10 seconds.