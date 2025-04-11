The #1 Bodyweight Workout to Burn Fat Faster Than Running

You've likely heard running is a fantastic way to burn fat and slim down. But what if we told you that high-intensity bodyweight workouts could torch more calories than channeling your inner Forrest Gump, and in less time?

The beauty of bodyweight exercises is that they require no equipment and can be done anywhere, anytime, no matter if you're at home, at the gym, or on the go. And the best part? They can be just as effective as (if not more so) running for fat loss. That's why we turned to Matt Dustin, CSCS, a NASM-certified corrective exercise specialist with BarBend, for his expert insights on the ultimate bodyweight workout designed to burn fat faster than a jog.

This bodyweight workout is designed to target multiple muscle groups, boost your metabolism, and elevate your heart rate for maximum calorie burn. Let's get started.

(Next up: Check out If You Can Do These 6 Exercises, Your Body Is Still Young.)

How to Incorporate This Bodyweight Workout into Your Routine

Dustin recommends doing this workout three to four times per week, with one to two days of rest or active recovery between sessions. "If you're looking to burn fat faster than running, this workout should be part of a well-rounded fitness plan, which includes strength training and adequate recovery," he says. Aim to complete four rounds with 30 seconds of rest between exercises and one minute of rest between rounds.

Jump Squats

First up are jump squats. These bad boys are a fantastic way to ignite fat burning by using explosive movements that target your lower body.

How to Do It

Start by dropping into a squat position, keeping your feet shoulder-width apart. Push through your heels, explode upward, and jump as high as you can. Land softly, ensuring your knees stay behind your toes and your chest remains upright. Repeat the movement, aiming for 15 reps.

Recommended Sets and Reps

Perform 3 to 4 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Take a 30-second rest between each exercise.

Best Variations

Squat Jumps with Hold (pause at the bottom of the squat before jumping).

Jump Squat Pulses (pulse at the bottom for a more intense leg burn).

Push-Up to Shoulder Tap

Next up is the push-up to shoulder tap, an exercise that strengthens your upper body while keeping your core engaged. If you're a beginner, feel free to modify the push-up by dropping to your knees, but continue tapping your shoulder for that core activation.

"Push-ups with shoulder taps are great for keeping your core strong and strengthening your upper body," Dustin explains. "This combo works your chest, shoulders, arms, and core, all while increasing your heart rate."

How to Do It

Start in a standard push-up position, with hands directly under your shoulders and your body in a straight line. Perform a push-up, and as you come up, tap your opposite shoulder with one hand. Alternate sides, maintaining a strong core throughout the movement and avoiding any swaying.

Recommended Sets and Reps

Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 push-ups with shoulder taps.

Rest 30 seconds between rounds.

Best Variations

Knee Push-Up to Shoulder Tap (for beginners).

Plank Push-Up to Shoulder Tap (elevate your feet to increase intensity).

Bulgarian Split Squat Jumps

Bulgarian split squats are already a fantastic move for building leg and glute strength, but adding a jump intensifies the exercise, turning it into a calorie-burning powerhouse.

How to Do It

Stand a few feet away from a bench or elevated surface, placing one foot on it behind you. Lower into a split squat position, keeping your torso upright and your knee aligned with your foot. From the bottom, explode upward into a jump, switching your legs mid-air. Land softly into the split squat position with your other leg forward. Alternate legs after each rep.

Recommended Sets and Reps

Perform 3 sets of 10 reps per leg.

Rest for 30 seconds between each set.

Best Variations

Bodyweight Bulgarian Split Squats (if you're a beginner).

Weighted Bulgarian Split Squat Jumps (hold dumbbells to increase intensity).

Speed Skaters

"Speed skaters work your legs, glutes, and core while boosting agility," Dustin says. "This move not only challenges your lower body but also enhances your overall athleticism and endurance."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to Do It

Start in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart. Jump to your right, landing on your right leg with your left leg extended behind you. Quickly jump to the left, landing on your left leg with the right leg behind. Repeat the movement quickly, maintaining control and balance.

Recommended Sets and Reps

Perform 3 sets of 20 reps (10 on each side).

Rest 30 seconds between sets.

Best Variations

Lateral Speed Skaters (for more lateral movement).

Speed Skater Jumps with Reach (extend arms to engage your core).

Burpee to Tuck Jump

No fat-burning workout is complete without a full-body move, and the burpee to tuck jump does not disappoint. This high-intensity exercise targets every muscle group while keeping your heart rate in the fat-burning zone.

How to Do It

Start standing, then squat down and place your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back into a push-up position and perform a push-up. Jump your feet forward, then explode up into a high tuck jump, driving your knees toward your chest. Land softly and immediately drop into the next burpee.

Recommended Sets and Reps

Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Rest for 30 seconds between rounds.

Best Variations

Burpee to Jump Squat (a slightly lower impact alternative).

Half Burpee to Tuck Jump (omit the push-up for a faster version).

Plank-to-Knee Drive

This high-intensity exercise strengthens your core while toning your shoulders, chest, and legs. Dustin says, "Plank-to-knee drives are great for your core, and the fast pace makes this move a serious fat burner."

How to Do It

Start in a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders and your body in a straight line. Drive your right knee toward your chest, then return to plank position. Repeat the movement with your left knee, alternating quickly between the two.

Recommended Sets and Reps

Perform 3 sets of 30 reps (15 on each side).

Rest for 30 seconds between sets.

Best Variations