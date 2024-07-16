Bojangles Just Brought Back a Popular BBQ Sandwich

July has been a busy month for fast-food brands. Between the rollout of Taco Bell's Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries and the return of Arby's beloved Potato Cakes, there has been a plethora of exciting menu additions to try. Now, Bojangles is joining in on the fun by reviving a fan-favorite sandwich.

The regional fast-food chain known for its fried chicken and biscuits recently brought back its BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich. This returning menu item features North Carolina pit-smoked pulled pork topped with Bojangles' signature BBQ sauce and creamy house-made coleslaw.

Fast-food fans will want to note that this sandwich will only be available through mid-August, as confirmed by a Bojangles representative.

The BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich isn't the only recent addition to arrive at the chain. Bojangles has also partnered with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) to celebrate legendary wrestling tag teams.

Every Monday throughout July, the chain has been giving out collectible cups featuring famous WWE tag teams when customers purchase an eligible sandwich. The tag teams include The Brothers of Destruction, The Outsiders, The Hart Foundation, and The Dudley Boyz. The cups will be available in-store at participating restaurants while supplies last.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This limited-time offer applies to three sandwiches: the BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Bo's Chicken Sandwich (740 calories), and the Grilled Chicken Sandwich (570 calories). Bo's Chicken Sandwich features a marinated, hand-breaded chicken breast with a crispy buttermilk coating, creamy mayonnaise, and pickles on a bakery bun. The Grilled Chicken Sandwich consists of a grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato on a lightly toasted bun.

In addition to the BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Bojangles recently expanded its menu offerings with a new sweet treat: peach cobbler. Last week, the chain introduced this dessert, which will only be available until the end of the summer. The peach cobbler is served warm and features a homemade buttermilk biscuit covered with peaches, drizzled with icing, and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.

As it continues to roll out new and returning menu items, Bojangles is also ramping up growth. At the beginning of the year, the fast-food chain announced that it has added 270 new locations to its development pipeline. It later announced expansion plans to add 20 new restaurants in Phoenix, Ariz., and 30 new units in Los Angeles. Bojangles currently operates more than 800 locations.