Arby's Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Potato Dish After 3 Years

Arby's may be famous for its top tier curly fries, but fans have never stopped calling for the return of another popular potato item ever since it was discontinued years ago. As of this week, their wish has finally been granted.

Arby's fan-favorite Potato Cakes (247 calories) officially returned to menus on July 1. The relaunch comes more than three years after the sandwich chain axed them from the menu in 2021, shortly after introducing new crinkle-cut fries. According to Arby's, customers have been mourning the side ever since.

"In the past year alone, Potato Cakes have been mentioned more than 10,000 times on social media, with loyalists issuing passionate pleas for their revival," the chain said in a press release. "From the thousands of social posts to online petitions and even dedicated fan accounts, Arby's knows the true adoration of Potato Cakes devotees and is eager to please!"

Potato Cakes are Arby's spin on a classic hash brown patty, featuring shredded potato fried to a crispy golden brown. While they've only been back on menus for a day, scores of customers have already taken to social media to celebrate their return.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"This is a time for rejoicing," one fan wrote in an X post.

"Arby's Potato Cakes being back has made my month," another posted.

Prices for a three-piece Potato Cakes will start at $2.39. They'll only be available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide, so fans shouldn't wait too long before snagging an order at their local Arby's.

The chain has partnered with actor Kyle MacLachlan—a "Potato Cakes enthusiast," according to the press release—to promote the item's return. Arby's also just dropped a line of limited-edition merch items to celebrate the side, including a Potato Cake Candle, Potato Cake Amber Necklace, enamel pin, t-shirt, and hoodie. Customers can peruse the collection on ArbysShop.com while supplies last.

The Potato Cakes aren't the only exciting addition to the Arby's menu recently. The chain's limited-edition burgers are still available right now following their return in late May. Customers can choose between two burger varieties: a Deluxe Burger (687 calories) with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and a special burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun, or a Big Cheesy Bacon Burger (797 calories) with all the same fixings plus crispy bacon.