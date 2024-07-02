Taco Bell Is Launching Exciting New Nacho Fries

Just three months after launching a spicy new version of its Nacho Fries in collaboration with the Secret Aardvark hot sauce brand, Taco Bell is rolling out another exciting new Nacho Fries creation.

The chain just announced that brand-new Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries will hit menus nationwide on July 18. They feature Taco Bell's crispy, seasoned spuds topped with a creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce made from buttermilk, sour cream, garlic, red jalapeño, pasilla peppers, parsley, and spices. The fries also come topped with pico de gallo and the customer's choice of either seasoned beef or black beans.

With the upcoming launch of the Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries, this is the "longest Nacho Fries run to date for Taco Bell," according to the press release. Taco Bell initially introduced Nacho Fries in 2018, and they were such an immediate success that the chain has brought them back for nearly a dozen limited-time runs since then.

The original Nacho Fries—which come with a side of nacho cheese sauce for dipping—most recently returned to menus in April when Taco Bell launched its new Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries. While the limited-edition Secret Aardvark version is no longer available, the classic Nacho Fries are expected to remain on menus for most of the summer.

The Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries will sell for a suggested price of $4.49. They'll only be available for a limited time and while supplies last, so interested customers shouldn't wait too long to grab an order.

The new spin on Nacho Fries isn't the only goodie that Taco Bell has lined up for customers this month. Taco Bell is also bringing back the popular Nacho Fries Lover's Pass that was first offered in late 2023.

The promotion allows Taco Bell Rewards Members to score a regular order of Nacho Fries (330 calories) daily for up to 30 consecutive days after paying an upfront fee of $10. A single order of Nacho Fries currently costs $2.79 at my local Taco Bell, so superfans could see major savings on their orders through the subscription. The deal will be available for purchase through the Taco Bell app from July 9 through July 15. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The inaugural Nacho Fries Lover's Pass subscribers' unwavering adoration for more Nacho Fries and more value meant it was time for the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass to make its much-anticipated comeback," Dane Mathews, Taco Bell's chief digital officer, said in a statement. "Our Rewards Members drive us to push the boundaries of customer experience with digital innovations that effortlessly allow fans to enjoy more of the Taco Bell favorites they crave, all for an accessible price."

As a final bonus, Taco Bell will provide a free Nacho Fries Lover's Pass to the first 100 Fire Tier Rewards Members who claim its Tuesday Drop (special offers made available to loyalty program participants every Tuesday) on July 9 at 5 p.m. ET. The first 100 loyalty members will receive a push notification and an app inbox message with a coupon code for a free pass.

Nutrition information has been included when available.