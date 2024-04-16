Beloved Chicken Chain Bojangles is Opening 30 Stores in a New State

From Wingstop to Krispy Krunchy Chicken, many of America's major chicken chains are on an expansion tear right now, with plans to open dozens or even hundreds of new locations. But one beloved regional chicken chain is making a particularly exciting growth push with newly unveiled plans to expand to a new state.

Bojangles, a southern chain known for its fried chicken, scratch-made biscuits, and sweet tea, just inked a new deal to open 30 stores in the Los Angeles area. These will not only be Bojangles' first-ever locations in the City of Angels, but they'll also mark the chain's first entry into the state of California.

Local entrepreneur Lorenzo Boucetta and Poulet Brothers, LLC, will lead the development of the new locations. Boucetta and Bojangles plan to open the 30 new Los Angeles County restaurants over the next six years, with the first expected to debut in early 2025, according to a press release.

"From the moment I was first introduced to Bojangles, I knew immediately that this was a brand that I wanted to be a part of. The delicious chicken, biscuits, and breakfast, combined with strong unit economics and unparalleled support made the decision a no-brainer for me," Boucetta said in a statement. "I've spent several years in hospitality and real estate development, but my roots have always been ingrained in the restaurant industry. The opportunity to grow Bojangles in California presented itself at the perfect moment, and I am thrilled to bring this iconic brand to the market for the first time."

While the Los Angeles expansion plans will likely come as great news for any locals hoping to experience the regional chain, this is only a drop in the bucket of Bojangles' ambitious growth pipeline for the future.

Back in August 2023, Bojangles scored another deal to open 20 locations in Las Vegas and 10 additional restaurants inside TravelCenters of America across Western markets. And last month, Bojangles inked yet another agreement to develop 20 restaurants in Phoenix. Neither Nevada nor Arizona currently boasts any Bojangles stores, so these will be brand-new markets for the chicken chain.

Additionally, Bojangles announced in January 2024 that it added a whopping 270 restaurants overall to its growth plans throughout last year. Though the timelines for all of the openings weren't immediately clear, they should put the chain on track to surpass 1,000 locations, since it currently boasts more than 800 restaurants.