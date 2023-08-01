A Beloved Regional Chicken Chain Is Opening 30 New Restaurants

Those who don't live in the South probably haven't had the chance to try one of the region's most wildly popular chicken chains, but that could change very soon.

Bojangles, a regional fried chicken chain with about 800 restaurants in 15 states, announced this week that it will open 30 new locations in the West. These include 20 locations in Las Vegas and 10 additional locations inside TravelCenters of America across Western markets.

"This expansion represents an incredible opportunity to share Bojangles with the Las Vegas community. The city's energy and unparalleled entertainment aligns with our brand's commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences," Bojangles CEO Jose Armario said in a statement.

"We are looking forward to serving our legendary chicken, biscuits and tea, for both Las Vegas locals and visitors alike," he added.

TravelCenters franchisee LVP Restaurant Group, LLC, and investment partner Kingsbarn Realty Capital will lead Bojangles' Western expansion. Jeanette Davis, LVP's vice president of food and franchise brands, said that Bojangles' food offerings will be a great match for Las Vegas' "diverse and vibrant community."

"Bojangles perfectly fits into the city's culinary landscape and provides a delicious alternative for breakfast, lunch and dinner," Davis said. "We can't wait to introduce Las Vegas to the joy and flavor that Bojangles brings, and we look forward to having the brand become an integral part of the community."

Bojangles hasn't shared a timeframe for when the new restaurants will open yet.

Besides the expansion plans, this seems to be a period of notable change for Bojangles. Earlier this year, CEO Armario revealed that the brand is testing simplified menus that don't include bone-in fried chicken at some locations. This is a major step for Bojangles considering that bone-in chicken has been a key part of its menu ever since the chain was founded in 1977.

Instead, the smaller menus focus on chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, Southern-style sides, and Bojangles' breakfast items. Armario said during a March appearance on the A Deeper Dive podcast that the move away from bone-in chicken at some restaurants was inspired by soaring demand for boneless options—and customers have been "pretty happy" with the change so far.

"The sales have been well over our projections," he said.