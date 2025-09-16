7 Bottled Salad Dressings Made Without Seed Oils or Additives

Making salad dressing at home is for the most part, easy—but there is nothing more convenient than having a bottle of delicious salad dressing ready to go at any time. Like a growing number of consumers, I made a concerted effort to avoid (for the most part) dressings and dips packed with seed oils and additives, and luckily the number of better-for-you options is increasing by the day. Here are seven bottled supermarket salad dressings made without seed oils and additives.

Primal Kitchen No-Dairy Ranch Dressing & Marinade

Primal Kitchen No-Dairy Ranch Dressing & Marinade is made from avocado oil and cage-free egg yolks, and contains no xanthan gum, no seed oils, soy, or canola, and no cane sugar, corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners. “I have been using Primal dressings for exclusively for almost a year now,” one customer said. “I love them! Ranch is my favorite. I trust the brand and truly appreciate a delicious dressing without all the yuck and oils that I don’t eat.”

6 Best Bottled Salad Dressings, According to Chefs

Whole Foods Organic Italian Romano Vinaigrette

The first ingredient in Whole Foods Organic Italian Romano Vinaigrette after water is organic extra-virgin olive oil, and the rest of the ingredients list is just as assuring—while there is xanthan gum it’s balanced out with zero seed oils or any other additives and preservatives. “I haven’t used as a dressing but it’s our favorite chicken marinade. I always end up sending the bottle home with whoever I’ve cooked for bc they rave about it so much,” one Amazon customer said.

Plant Bomb Garlic Tahini

Plant Bomb Garlic Tahini is a delicious seed-free salad dressing made with ingredients such as ground sesame seeds, lemon juice, and vinegar. “We are always on the lookout for good quality healthy food with clean ingredients to help enhance what we cook, and we just found it!” one Amazon reviewer said. “They are definitely not the cheapest options out there, but the quality of ingredients and lack of yuk in them, makes these not only delicious, but they are healthy, so versatile and absolutely worth the money.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mother Raw Caesar Dressing

Mother Raw Caesar Dressing is made with exceptionally clean ingredients including cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), lemon juice, capers, and garlic. “I’ve tried so many Mother Raw dressings and while I really like most of them, this one is hands down my favorite, holy grail go-to. Please never stop making this!!!!!!” one fan said.

SideDish Greek Vinaigrette

SideDish dressings, like the Greek Vinaigrette, are 100% avocado oil-based and made without seed oils, refined sugar, gluten, or dairy. “I had a hard time finding a good Greek salad dressing that didn’t have soybean oil in it. This dressing tastes like a really good Greek salad dressing and from what I gather it should be a lot healthier than dressing made with soybean or other seed oils,” one shopper said in the reviews.

6 Salad Dressings Experts Warn You Should Never Buy

Bragg Organic Ginger and Sesame Dressing

Bragg Organic Ginger and Sesame Dressing is made with clean, organic ingredients including Bragg’s iconic Apple Cider Vinegar. “I tried this on my salad and it was so good I wanted to lick the bowl after I ate my salad!!! Really good ingredients and exceptional taste!!” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Trader Joe’s Green Goddess Salad Dressing

Trader Joe’s Green Goddess Salad Dressing is made with delicious ingredients including avocado, olive oil, and apple cider vinegar. “The Green Dressing is so delicious. I bought it three days ago, and the bottle is almost empty! I put it in everything I ate. I went to my local TJ store today to get some more, and they’re out of stock!” one Redditor said.