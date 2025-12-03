6 Breakfast Chains With the Best Plates Under $10

These breakfast chains still dish out hearty plates and combos for under $10.

Going out to breakfast should not be expensive but with eggs and meat so expensive it’s no longer the cheap option it used to be. Luckily many diners and breakfast spots are still serving up more than decent plates and combos for a real bargain, and that includes quality protein. So where can you go to get a decent breakfast without it costing the earth? Here are six breakfast chains with generous plates under $10.

Perkins

Perkins American Food Co. is one of the best chains for a good breakfast at great value. The Magnificent Seven plate includes two eggs, two Applewood smoked bacon strips, and three buttermilk pancakes for $9.99. For an even better deal, get the Fabulous Five for $7.99, which is one egg, two Applewood smoked bacon strips and choice of two buttermilk pancakes or buttered toast.

Black Bear Diner

Diners at Black Bear Diner can enjoy the 2-Egg Ham & Cheese Omelette for $9.99, served with biscuit and choice of one side. Those who prefer a sweeter breakfast can get the Classic French Toast, which is 3 thick-cut slices for $9.99, served with fresh fruit.

IHOP

IHOP has some great breakfast plates on its value menu, like the Ham & Cheese Omelette for $6.00. “A flavor-packed creation that’s perfectly portioned for a satisfying meal. Ham, jack & cheddar & white cheese sauce,” the chain says. Each plate includes two fluffy, world-famous buttermilk pancakes, so it really is a fantastic deal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel guests are spoiled for choice when it comes to getting a good breakfast at reasonable prices. One option is the Sunrise Pancake Special for $7.99, which includes two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter and 100% pure natural syrup with two eggs or choice of breakfast meat. This meal is available starting November 29.

Waffle House

The Two Egg Breakfast at Waffle House is just $7.25 and contains Eggs with Toast & Jelly; and the choice of Grits or Hashbrowns. And for $8.25 you can get the Cheese N’ Eggs With Raisin Toast: Waffle House’s Signature Cheese N’ Eggs has cheese melted throughout two scrambled eggs; served with Raisin Toast and your choice of grits or hashbrowns.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans serves up delicious breakfast plates, like the Griddle Stacker for $ 7.99. This hearty plate contains one sausage patty, American cheese, bacon, and a farm-fresh fried egg between three mini hotcakes, topped with powdered sugar. Served with black pepper maple honey and hash browns, home fries, or fresh seasonal fruit.