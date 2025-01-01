26 Easy Breakfast Ideas Perfect for Busy Mornings

Whether you're someone who whips up a healthy breakfast every morning or prefers a quick grab-and-go option, finding time to prepare something can feel impossible on a busy day. Luckily, you don't have to sacrifice your health goals to enjoy a satisfying meal. We've rounded up 26 easy breakfast ideas to kickstart your day with minimal effort—perfect for any type of morning routine.

From savory egg dishes to sweet pancakes and creamy smoothies, this list has something for everyone. Whether you're in a rush or simply need a no-fuss option, these quick and easy breakfasts will keep you fueled and satisfied throughout the morning. Read on, and for more inspiration, check out 38 High-Protein Breakfasts That Keep You Full.

Oatmeal With Peanut Butter & Banana

We love this oatmeal with peanut butter and banana recipe for its good-for-you ingredients. It makes a healthy morning meal you can have ready in minutes.

Get our recipe for Oatmeal With Peanut Butter and Banana.

What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Oatmeal Every Day

10-Minute Baked Eggs With Mushroom & Spinach

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The little ceramic vessels are perfect for housing eggs, meat, cheese, and vegetables and then tossing in the oven. What emerges 10 minutes later is a perfectly cooked egg—whites soft but firm, yolk gloriously runny—surrounded by a tasty and filling supporting cast.

Get our recipe for 10-Minute Baked Eggs With Mushroom and Spinach.

Breakfast Pizzas

Start with the ultimate breakfast bread—the fiber-dense whole-wheat English muffin—as your base and salsa as your sauce, then add eggs, ham, and cheese for flavor, substance, and plenty of protein.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Pizzas.

8 Highest-Quality Eggs on Grocery Shelves

Greek Yogurt With Pineapple, Kiwi, and Mango

This refreshing concoction pairs tropical fruit with a spicy-sweet blast of ginger syrup for a sweet treat that'll taste like you're on vacation—even if you're just on your couch.

Get our recipe for Greek Yogurt With Pineapple, Kiwi, Mango, and Ginger Syrup.

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Greek Yogurt

Blackberry Cashew Chia Pudding

Fresh blackberries add a tart-sweet element to the pudding, but you can swap in any other fruit you like, or even omit it altogether.

Get our recipe for Blackberry Cashew Chia Pudding.

Broccoli-Cheese Eggs in a Mug

If you want to eat a nutritious breakfast but don't want to deal with the hassle of washing a bunch of cooking pans, this eggs-in-a-mug recipe is perfect for you. It's for one serving, making it a great option for those easy breakfast ideas when you just want to eat something and get on with your day.

Get our recipe for Broccoli-Cheese Eggs in a Mug.

Mango-Ginger Overnight Oats

Overnight oats are perfect for busy mornings when you don't want to prepare breakfast. However, if you eat them every day, you might be bored of the standard cinnamon and blueberry topping routine. If your go-to overnight oats recipe could use some help, spice things up with this mango-ginger overnight oats version.

Get our recipe for Mango-Ginger Overnight Oats.

8 Reasons Overnight Oats Should Be Your Breakfast Staple

Breakfast Hash With Sweet Potato & Chicken Sausage

For those looking to pack their morning full of protein, this has recipe is for you. The eggs, chicken sausage, and sweet potatoes help pile on the protein and other helpful nutrients like choline and fiber.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Hash.

38 High-Protein Breakfasts That Keep You Full

Breakfast Burrito

By swapping out worthless white tortillas for whole wheat, swapping fatty pork sausage for the lean chicken variety, and adding fiber-rich beans and some fresh avocado, we've slashed the calories in half while increasing the overall nutrition (and deliciousness).

Get our recipe for Breakfast Burrito.

Raspberry-Peach Swirled Smoothie

Besides the frozen raspberries and peaches, we combine a banana, orange juice, and Greek yogurt—along with some honey and ginger, too—to create a satisfyingly sweet way to kickstart your day with one of our healthiest easy breakfast ideas.

Get our recipe for Raspberry-Peach Swirled Smoothie.

25 Fat-Burning Weight-Loss Smoothies

Icelandic Yogurt With Granola & Fresh Berries

One of the simplest easy breakfast ideas to throw together is a good-old yogurt and granola. Simply top with a handful of fresh berries of your choice, sprinkle on some low-sugar, whole-grain, nutty granola, and you're ready to go!

Make your own granola with our Healthy Honey-Pecan-Cherry Granola Recipe.

Whole Wheat Bread & Lox

For your anti-inflammatory dose of omega-3 fatty acids, serve up some smoked salmon for your morning meal. Smear toasted whole grain bread with whipped cream cheese or goat cheese and top with smoked salmon, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, and capers.

Get our recipe for a Smoked Salmon Sandwich.

Scrambled Eggs With Toast

If you're looking for a warm, easy breakfast idea with at least 12 grams of protein and whole grains, scrambled eggs on toast is a sure-fire way to get it. If you're feeling fancy, add some calcium-rich cheddar or goat cheese.

Get our recipe for Veggie Scramble With Mushrooms, Spinach and Goat Cheese.

Avocado-Berry Smoothie

No sugary smoothies here! Berries have a good reputation in the fruit category because they are one of the few fruits that we haven't genetically modified to be larger and sweeter over the years. They are actually much lower in sugar content than other fruits and fall on the low-carb side of the fruit scale.

Get our recipe for Avocado-Berry Smoothie.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast tacos! Scramble eggs with spinach and hunks of chorizo sausage or mushrooms. Serve in warm tortillas topped with black beans, sliced avocado, cheese, and salsa.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Tacos With Bacon and Spinach.

6 Healthiest Tortillas & Wraps, According to a Nutritionist

Protein Pancakes

Pancakes are probably one of the simplest easy breakfast ideas you can make, but they're usually carb-heavy and don't provide a ton of protein for a satisfying and filling morning meal. Adding protein powder can totally help though!

Get our recipe for Protein Pancakes.

Monkey Toast

A classic quick breakfast. Spread a toasted whole-wheat slice of bread with peanut or almond butter. Top with sliced bananas, a drizzle of honey, and chia seeds.

Is Peanut Butter Good For You? 20 Effects of Eating It

An Omelet

We spoke with a New York City chef to learn how to cook (and flip) the perfect omelet at home. Here's what we learned when cooking up this easy breakfast idea.

Get our recipe for an Omelet.

Oatmeal Pancakes With Cinnamon Apples

These pancakes are not only delicious and easy to make, but the oats add in a boost of fiber to your morning meal to help you start your day off right. If you're not a fan of apples, you can top your pancakes with berries or bananas instead.

Get our recipe for Oatmeal Pancakes.

Spicy Pumpkin Parfaits

This spicy, fall-inspired parfait smells like pumpkin pie and holiday spices, and it'll brighten up any breakfast spread or snack time during the cooler months. It's also so delicious that you'll want it year round, too.

Get our recipe for Spicy Pumpkin Parfaits.

Savory Artichoke Feta Quiche

It doesn't get much easier than a quiche. Just throw all the ingredients together and let them bake while you get ready for the day ahead. That way, when you're done getting ready, you have a warm, savory slice of quiche waiting for you.

Get our recipe for Artichoke Feta Quiche.

Egg Sandwich With Pastrami & Swiss

The combination of pastrami and Swiss has long been confined to the realm of the lunchtime deli counter, but we think it works beautifully with soft scrambled eggs—especially because pastrami trounces both sausage and bacon in the calorie department.

Get our recipe for Egg Sandwich With Pastrami and Swiss.

Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

This peanut butter overnight oats recipe is bound to become one of your go-to easy breakfast ideas! Simply prep it the night before and you're good to go in the morning.

Get our recipe for Peanut Butter Overnight Oats.

A Dietitian's #1 Overnight Oats Recipe for Weight Loss

Sunrise Sandwich With Turkey, Cheddar, & Guacamole

Not all handheld breakfast bites are so virtuous, because many of them are flooded with excess carbs and fat. In this recipe, we sub in lean turkey for Canadian bacon, adding lycopene-rich tomato, and crowning it all with a spread of heart-healthy guacamole.

Get our recipe for Sunrise Sandwich With Turkey, Cheddar, and Guacamole.

Peaches & Kale Smoothie Bowl

You've heard of peaches and cream desserts, but what about "peaches and green"? OK, fine—that might not technically be a thing, but we're willing to make it one, thanks to this easy peaches and kale smoothie bowl recipe.

Get our recipe for Peaches and Kale Smoothie Bowl.

Red & Green Breakfast Salad

Who says you can't have salad for breakfast? With this red and green breakfast salad recipe, you can enjoy a crunchy bowl of veggies any time of day.

Get our recipe for Red and Green Breakfast Salad.