6 Breakfast Chains That Serve the Best Bacon

I don’t care if it’s full of fat, cholesterol, and calories: Bacon is one of life’s finest culinary creations. There’s nothing more delicious than a strip of the breakfast meat, especially if it is cooked and seasoned to perfection. Some places serve up thick, chewy slices, while others gravitate toward thin and crispy. And, while some people like their bacon traditional, OG salty pork flavoring, I prefer a sweet-meets-savory flavor explosion, sometimes with added pepper. In case you don’t know where to find the best bacon in town, here are six breakfast chains serving up the most delicious pork strips.

First Watch

First Watch customers are obsessed with the cult-favorite Million Dollar Bacon. “Four slices of our signature hardwood smoked bacon baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne and a maple syrup drizzle,” reads the menu. According to fans, it is thick-cut, sweet, spicy, and slow-roasted. In short, it’s not just a side—it’s the star of the plate.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

Smoky and traditional, Cracker Barrel’s Thick-Sliced Bacon, which comes with three strips per order, is a staple of their hearty country breakfasts and beloved by loyal regulars. Whether you like it crisp or chewy, it can be made to order and cooked to your liking.

Black Bear Diner

One of Black Bear Diner’s trademark dishes is its Thick-Cut Bacon. According to guests, the thick, diner-style bacon is full of flavor and always cooked to crispy perfection. There is even a “Big Bacon Breakfast Combo” that comes with six slices of thick-cut bacon, three eggs any style, two homemade biscuits, and a choice of side.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans doesn’t skimp on bacon. Its Blue Ribbon Bacon side comes with five strips of center-cut hardwood-smoked bacon “glazed with black pepper maple honey,” according to the menu. Customers say the thick, sweet-meets-savory bacon is a must-order.

Dunkin

While Dunkin isn’t a sit-down breakfast chain, you don’t want to miss out on the amazingness of the Snackin’ Bacon. I can’t resist ordering the side whenever I pick up Munchkins for the kids and Cold Brew coffee for myself. The crispy, bite-sized bacon pieces are peppery and slightly sweet, the perfect sweet and savory combo. They also have just 190 calories per bag.

Waffle House

No-frills and always satisfying, Waffle House bacon, which comes from Smithfield farms, is cooked right on the flat-top, delivering a crispy bite every time. Each order comes with three slices, and customers maintain each is worth every calorie.