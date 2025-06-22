Brooke Shields’ 4 Go-To Moves To Sculpt Lean Muscle & Flatten Belly Fat

Brooke Shields has been in the public eye since she was a baby—eleven months, to be exact. The Ivory Snow Baby went on to assume an impressive modeling and acting career, appearing in classics like Blue Lagoon and Endless Love. At 60 years old, Brooke looks downright spectacular, which is why we’re here with the celeb’s four go-to exercises to sculpt lean muscle and flatten belly fat.

Why is Brooke’s workout routine so important? Take one look at the star’s sizzling red outfit at the 2025 Tony Awards’ red carpet. It’s all the incentive you need to get started.

Pilates

Brooke Shields is a major fan of Pilates—namely the Nofar Method—which proves to be an excellent, total-body workout. Nofar combines strength training, cardio, and challenging elements of a classic Pilates session. Essentially every move in Pilates fires up the core, improves flexibility, and boosts posture.

“I never liked Pilates before,” the celeb shared with TODAY.com, but she has no problem finishing her Nofar classes “dripping wet,” and loves that it’s very “specific” and doesn’t involve impact.

Cardio

In addition to the strength-training benefits Pilates provides, Brooke doesn’t skip out on cardio. In fact, she enjoys using the rowing machine or attending a heart-pumping SoulCycle class.

“[Pilates], combined with drinking less, and then doing a cardio of some kind, like a SoulCycle class or a rower with music—do 10 minutes. Even just that, I’ll start to see [results],” Brooke told TODAY.com.

At-Home Workouts

Brooke doesn’t need the gym in order to get in a productive sweat session. In fact, the star has been open about her love of working out at home. This all came about due to Brooke having one partial knee replacement and one pending full knee replacement from dancing injuries, according to an interview the star had with TODAY.

During COVID, she focused on “little individual muscles … and started shaping muscles that don’t really get attention.” This involved small movements, such as slow and steady incline mountain climbers and resistance band squats, that “activate these little muscles that actually wrap around other bigger muscles and they tighten them all in.”

Inversion Therapy

Another favorite workout of Brooke’s is hanging upside down while wearing inversion boots. Inversion therapy—or hanging upside down—offers several benefits, including alleviating joint pressure, decompressing the spine, and relaxing and stretching the muscles. It can also help boost blood flow, improve posture and balance, and lower stress levels.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Brooke takes it to the next level by incorporating exercises like crunches and sit-ups from this upside down position.

“I’ve just started hanging upside down in inversion boots, doing hamstring pulls and sit-ups,” Brooke shared with Health, via well+good. “I’m amazed at how great it feels on my back. I’ll just hang there and then start doing a whole series of crunches and things like that. It’s really hard, but it’s really great, and I notice a difference.”