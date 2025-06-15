Denise Austin’s 4 Tips To Tackle ‘Menopause Belly’ Fat

Nothing is more stubborn during the menopausal phase of life than belly fat. It’s easy to put on and oh-so challenging to lose, due to a much slower metabolism and hormonal changes. Lower estrogen levels during menopause result in extra abdominal fat, and a slower metabolic rate makes calorie burning a true struggle. What’s a gal to do? Listen to fitness guru Denise Austin, of course, because she always has the right answers. When it comes to addressing menopause belly fat, Denise has a few essential tips she swears by.

In an interview on The Doctors, Denise says one of the most common questions she receives from women is, “What do I do about that ‘meno-pot?'”

She adds, “Exercising works miracles on your muscles as well as your metabolism … As we age, we lose that estrogen, as you know, and it redistributes your fat. It goes from our hips—because we had babies … and then it goes to your belly.”

Denise makes it her mission to ensure women follow the best nutrition and fitness tips in their 40s to help get their midsections into shape, because that’s when everything really starts to change. Here are some of Denise’s essential tips.

Keep Your Back Straight—Even When Seated

Always be mindful of maintaining good posture.

Denise says, “One of the best ways? Sit up nice and tall. Pull in your tummy throughout the day. Tuck it like a tummy tuck; a natural tummy tuck. Do a little pelvic tilt—tighten your tummy for five seconds.”

Consume High-Quality, Whole Foods

In addition to getting in solid exercise, make sure your diet consists of whole, nutrient-dense foods.

“Think of it as treating your body as well as you can now, for a healthy body for all the days and years to come,” Denise writes on her website. The more you care for and nurture yourself now, the healthier you will be (and feel) both physically and emotionally down the road!”

Some great belly fat-blasting foods include oats, Greek yogurt, skinless chicken breast, sprouted bread, avocados, eggs, salmon, quinoa, cottage cheese, tuna, black beans, edamame, and more.

Follow The 80/20 Rule

The 80/20 rule means eating healthy 80% of the time, including plenty of lean protein, veggies, and fresh fruit in your diet. The other 20% is a moderation of snacks and treats, without going totally off-track.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“I find this to be a really easy and effective way to make sure I am giving back to my body, but also indulging every now and then. A win-win,” Denise writes.

Perform Exercises That Target Your Abdominal Area and Waistline

Denise stresses the importance of performing full-body training. In addition to that, she recommends sprinkling in some menopause belly and muffin top workouts strictly for your abs.

“Add in some targeted waistline/ab exercises to really work the muscles in your midsection, to help tone and firm up the front and sides of the waistline,” Denise writes.