5 Brownie Mix Brands Shoppers Say Taste Homemade

Shoppers say these brownie mix brands bake up rich, fudgy, homemade-tasting treats.

In a perfect world, we would all make our brownies and other baked goods from scratch. Unfortunately, most of us don’t have the time to gather all the ingredients, mix them, and bake them. This is the genius of brownie mix boxes. They simplify the process, usually just requiring the addition of a few eggs, oil, and water, things most of us have on hand. Not all boxed brownie boxes are created equal. Here are 5 brownie mix brands shoppers say taste like homemade brownies.

Ghirardelli Brownie Mix

Ghirardelli Brownie Mix makes rich, chocolate, bakery-like brownies. One Redditor calls Ghirardelli the “Ultimate!” boxed brownie. “Costco sells Girardelli brownie mix in a big box – it’s my very favorite! I had it shipped to me when I lived in Spain and couldn’t get it,” another says.

King Arthur Flour Brownie Mix

King Arthur Flour Brownie Mix offers a deep cocoa, from-scratch vibe.”King Arthur fudge brownie is a bigger improvement, deeper chocolate flavor, dense but not wet, greasy or gooey texture, great balance of flavor. Chewy but not stick to your teeth like taffy. My family’s favorite. (You can just throw the cocoa into the butter mixture after heating- beating it with the egg is a PITA) If you really want brownies that have a one bite, be satisfied dark chocolate flavor try King Arthur flour deep dark brownie recipe.. they are only for dark chocolate fans, kids did not like them, only to be served in small pieces with a glass of milk,” one says. “We tried zillions of recipes over the years but keep going back to the KAF fudge brownies or deep dark brownies.. what we hold as the standard to compare all others to.”

Simple Mills Brownie Mix

Simple Mills Brownie Mix offers a surprisingly indulgent taste with clean-label ingredients. “Kind of a random one, but Simple Mills brownie boxed mix! They’re usually in the gluten-free section which is why I’ve only recently discovered them, but they have simple ingredients (i.e., they taste a lot like homemade imo) and are v chocolate-y. I’ve topped with sprinkles and flaky sea salt, and want to try drizzled chocolate next! Good luck. :)” one says.

Betty Crocker Supreme Triple Chunk

Betty Crocker Supreme Triple Chunk makes dense, satisfying, homemade-feeling,- tasting brownies. “My mom and I have always sworn by the Betty Crocker Supreme Triple Chunk, substituting the butter for the oil. They’ve gotten lots of ‘best brownies ever’ comments over the last 20 years and I’ve never found them to be cakey,” one person says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Aldi Gluten-Free Brownie Mix

Another surprise entry is from Aldi. “​​My MIL absolutely loves the ALDI gluten free brownie mix and I’ll hand it to her, that s**t is good. Neither of us have a gluten allergy or intolerance, it’s just a really good brownie mix,” one says. “My in-law (niece) brought the softest, the flakiest, THE BEST brownies to a party. I asked how she made them, she said “Its just ALDI’s.” I went one day just for those and couldn’t find it. Maybe because I wasn’t looking for gluten-free! TY,” another added.