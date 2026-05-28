7 Restaurant Chains Customers Say Have the Freshest Eggs

Find out which popular breakfast spots serve high quality, real eggs according to diners.

Eggs are a superfood that also happen to be delicious and versatile, perfect not only for breakfast but any time of day you want a boost of protein and good fats. Whether part of a breakfast platter, a sandwich, wrap, quiche, frittata, or more, fresh eggs are a treat. Not all restaurants have fresh eggs as standard (many use egg mixes) but the restaurants that specialize in good breakfast foods almost always have the best, more flavorful eggs: Here are seven chains where the eggs are fresh, whole, and delicious.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Eggs Benedict is one of those dishes where the poached eggs truly shine, and Another Broken Egg Cafe has this menu item down to an art. “The menu isn’t corrupted with new ideas on old dishes to such a degree as to make it nonsensical,” one diner shared. “They do a very good job with Eggs Benedict and that to me is the measure of a breakfast place.”

First Watch

First Watch diners love the fresh egg menu items including the Traditional Breakfast, Egg Sandwich and more. “I ordered the signature hash skillet, and it was packed with fresh, flavorful ingredients. My mom had the Eggs Benedict Florentine, which she raved about—perfectly prepared and bursting with flavor,” one fan said.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins has some fantastic breakfast options, made with fresh delicious eggs. “The food was delicious and the size is big. I thought I wouldn’t eat that much, but it turned out to be so delicious that I ate it all at once,” one diner said.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has several outstanding breakfast dishes using fresh eggs. “Not only are the portions extremely filling, but also the taste is absolutely yummy,” one diner shared. “I typically get The Scrambowl which has smoked ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, bell pepper, onion, & jalapeño scrambled over country red potatoes, topped with cheddar cheese & country gravy.”

Bob Evans

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Guests love the big breakfast platters made with fresh eggs at Bob Evans. “They have the best breakfast in town. I always order the homestead . Their biscuits and gravy are excellent too,” one diner said.

Denny’s

Denny’s can always be relied on for delicious fresh eggs for dishes like the Waffle Slam and much more. “Best door Dash breakfast food ever! Denny’s brought it hands-down. I chose two random breakfast meals with add-ons, and a thing of fries. Finishing up the last pancake tonight. Everything tasted so fresh, hot, and proportions on point,” one diner said.

Waffle House

Waffle House serves egg breakfasts diners love all day long. “I went twice, at 2 in the morning and again around 11:30. I got the all star breakfast, grits were buttery, egg was cooked perfectly with runny yolk,” one fan said.