7 Chain Restaurants Serving Surprisingly Great Fried Shrimp

Discover which popular restaurant chains serve unexpectedly delicious fried shrimp.

Fried shrimp, whether as an appetizer or main meal, is enduringly popular across the country. Light yet filling, this seafood classic is delicious and versatile, with diners enjoying a variety of differently seasoned breadings and batters for perfect golden crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the inside perfection. Many chain restaurants have shrimp so good diners order it on repeat, and not just the top seafood restaurants either. Here are seven chain restaurants serving seriously impressive fried shrimp dishes.

IHOP

IHOP is known, of course, for pancakes, but the Crispy Shrimp & Fries Platter is surprisingly good. “I’m obsessed with the crispy shrimp,” one fan said. “It is delicious. I definitely recommend it and I am coming back here when I’m craving shrimp. I know that’s crazy but they have the best crispy shrimp I think I’ve ever had.”

Culver’s

Culver’s Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp is lightly breaded shrimp served with a special recipe cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge. “They punch way above their weight. We order them at least every 3rd time we go!” one diner shared.

The Kickin’ Crab

The Kickin’ Crab is a seafood boil spot with excellent fried shrimp options, like the Fried Shrimp n’ Fries: Six pieces of crispy fried jumbo shrimp and Cajun fries served with cocktail sauce. There’s also a Shrimp Crisps n’ Fries, which is six whole shrimp wrapped in wonton, fried, and served with Cajun fries. The Popcorn Shrimp is another excellent option.

Yang Chow

West Coast chain Yang Chow has excellent fried shrimp options, including the famous Slippery Shrimp dish—crispy, spicy, and delicious. “Slippery shrimp no matter what. In fact, get all the shrimp dishes,” one diner shared. “Really surprised with how great the food was here. The slippery shrimp was great and the noodles dished were all great as well.”

The Boiling Crab

The Boiling Crab is another Cajun seafood boil chain with a delicious fried shrimp basket and Shabang Bang Shrimp. “The food was delicious,” one diner said. “I ordered a pound of crab legs, the sha bang bang shrimp, potatoes/corn and an order of fried oysters which were seasoned nicely and fried just how I asked for them to be. 10/10 Tuesday night experience. Full and happy!”

Bonefish Grill

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bonefish Grill is known for excellent grilled seafood, but the fried Bang Bang Shrimp is so good diners say it’s the best thing on the menu. “The bang bang shrimp is a must-try – absolutely amazing! We’ll definitely be coming back!” one fan said.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins is known for classic comfort food, but the Jumbo Shrimp Dinner is another understated hit. “My steak medallions were tender and delicious (medium rare) and the fried shrimp were cooked to perfection,” one fan said.