These restaurant chains serve mac and cheese customers keep coming back for.

One of the most popular sides, and sometimes main, dishes on any menu is mac and cheese. Beloved by both children and adults, the simple but savory dish is one of the least controversial things you can order because its two main ingredients are ones most people like: cheese and noodles. However, some mac and cheese options are more delicious than others. Here are the 7 restaurant chains customers say have the best mac and cheese.

Noodles & Company

Noodle & Company has an entire section of its menu devoted to mac & cheese dishes. You can order the Creamy Cheddar Mac & Cheese, elbow noodles in creamy cheddar & jack cheese sauce, topped with shredded cheese or specialty versions including Buffalo Chicken Ranch Mac & Cheese, Pulled Pork BBQ Mac & Cheese, and Garlic Bacon Crunch Mac & Cheese. “Literally my fav,” one person says. “Definitely yummy,” another adds. “Top tier. Seriously so good,” a third agrees.

The Cheesecake Factory

The “fried mac and cheese balls,” aka Fried Macaroni and Cheese, is a popular item at The Cheesecake Factory. The crispy crumb-coated macaroni and cheese balls are served over a creamy marinara sauce. “YESSSSS my mouth is watering just thinking about them,” one Redditor agrees. “My absolute favorite,” another confirms.

Red Robin

Red Robin’s mac and cheese is a diner favorite. “RR M&C is the favorite food of my kids and we can’t always get to a RR. There are a million copycat recipes, but honestly they said the main thing they love is the texture of the macaroni which I can’t find anything like. It is like super thick and almost chewy and over soft at the same time,” writes a Redditor.

Chick-fil-A

With a golden, baked cheese crust, Chick-fil-A’s mac and cheese is a favorite among fast-food diners. One diner says in a Reddit post that “the Mac and cheese is like crack.” “Chic fil a is the best hands down,” adds another.

Capital Grille

One of the most indulgent mac and cheese dishes of any? The Capital Grille’s Lobster Mac ‘N’ Cheese. The bougie side features al dente pasta tossed with our own blend of cream cheese, mascarpone, Parmesan, and Havarti, which is then topped with a white cheddar and Grana Padano crust. “Capital Grille has a lobster mac & cheese with a special kind of crunchy, cracker-like topping that is absolutely delicious. The only way to describe it is some kind of fried, crispy butter crumbs,” a Redditor says.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Diners are obsessed with Popeyes’ mac and cheese side, which many say is the best of any fast-food chain. “Best is Popeyes,” says a Redditor. “I like Chickfila, but Popeyes is more consistent and equally tasty. they both have the baked on cheese topping which is my fave part… I was SO happy when Popeyes changed up their mac to this!” writes a Redditor.

Panera Bread

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My son has been a die-hard fan of Panera Bread mac and cheese since he was a toddler. “The Panera Mac is very good,” writes a Redditor. “Panera is such an underrated mac and cheese,” writes a Redditor. “The cheese consistency isn’t too thick and its white cheddar. They also put the perfect amount of cheese that coats everything. The pasta shells were a bigger elbow and cooked perfectly.”