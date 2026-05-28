7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Fried Steak, According to Diners

These top restaurant chains serve up highly rated country fried steak according to customers.

Chicken fried steak, or country fries steak, is one of the most popular comfort food classic dishes across the country. With roots in Southern cuisine, this meal is simple yet packed with flavor: A tenderized, breaded steak fried to golden perfection, served with gravy and sides like mashed potatoes. If you’re looking for spots where the chicken fried steak is so good fans order it on repeat, the following restaurants have you covered: Here are seven chains with the best chicken fried steak, according to discerning diners.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has chicken fried steak on both the breakfast and dinner menu. “This chicken fried steak deserves applause, it is delicious! If you haven’t tried it, do it. The steak had a thickness you can sink your teeth in with a good crunch. And the gravy was just nice and flavorful,” one diner said.

Bob Evans

The Country-Fried Steak at Bob Evans is a fan-favorite comfort food classic. “I’m pretty much a food snob but Bob Evans Country fried steak is my comfort food and so I will stop for it from time to time. Just had some last week. Extra gravy and those yeasty dinner roles. Pretty perfect,” one diner said.

Cracker Barrel

The Country Fried Steak and Grandpa’s Country Fried Breakfast at Cracker Barrel are delicious and filling. “We enjoyed some delicious caramel and mocha coffees before trying out their famous country fried steak and eggs – along with biscuits, gravy, cornbread, and pancakes – a meal fit for a king. Slather the biscuits with some gravy, enjoy with come coffee, and work your way up to the bigger items,” one diner recommended.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

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The Country Fried Steak at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is hand-breaded on Texas toast with country gravy and served with two sides. “We had grilled Shrimp with a salad, fantastic potato soup, and the broccoli and cheese casserole with the country fried steak was just like grandma’s” one fan said.

Denny’s

The Country Fried Steak & Eggs at Denny’s is made with a chopped beef steak smothered in country gravy, served with two eggs, hash browns, and your choice of bread. “Best country fried steak?? It’s my husbands favorite food and we keep going back to Denny’s lol,” one fan said.

Perkins American Food Co.

The Country Fried Steak at Perkins is a fan-favorite menu item. “HUGE shout out to Perkins. Amazing beef fried chicken steak breakfast and pancakes for cheap!!!” one diner shared.

Saltgrass Steak House

The Country Fried Steak at Saltgrass Steak House is made with certified Angus Beef and cream gravy, a hearty portion of comfort food diners love. “Nice size chicken fried steak at Saltgrass. More than anybody needs and tastes good,” one fan said via Facebook, posting a picture of their meal.