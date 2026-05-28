7 Restaurant Chains Customers Say Have the Best Fried Shrimp

These seafood and restaurant chains serve fried shrimp diners rave about.

Fried shrimp isn’t something you eat every day. But when you do order it, you expect it to be pure deliciousness. The deep-fried crustacean is a popular item on menus at seafood restaurants, steakhouses, and even fast-food joints, and can be seasoned or sauced in a variety of flavors, ranging from Cajun to Asian. Where can you indulge in the most delicious fried shrimp? Here are the 7 chain restaurants serving the best fried shrimp, according to customers.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. serves up significant portions and multiple standout shrimp preparations. All of them are “very scrumptious,” according to TripAdvisor diners. “The portions are big and the shrimp were so tasty and meaty,” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bonefish Grill

One of the signature dishes at Bonefish Grill is the Bang Bang Shrimp with a spicy, crisp coating. “A Bonefish Favorite! Crispy shrimp served with our signature creamy, spicy sauce,” the menu states. “ITS THE BEST!!” a Redditor exclaims.

Legal Sea Foods

The crispy, non-greasy fried shrimp dishes at Legal Seafoods are delicious and gluten-free. The shrimp is sourced from Baja, Mexico. “The finest fried shrimp that many know,” an Instagrammer commented. “The secret’s out: that crispy fried shrimp? Gluten-free,” the chain wrote on Instagram.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris’s Spicy Shrimp appetizer consists of golden-fried, butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce and is typically served alongside a tangy cucumber salad. On Yelp, one reviewer said they “highly recommend” ordering the spicy shrimp as an appetizer, while another claimed it “was the bomb.” Elsewhere on TripAdvisor, patrons said they “enjoyed the spicy shrimp,” while others called the starter “great and real flavorful.”

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen’s shrimp offers Cajun cornmeal crunch and are served in oversized portions. “I went with a medium fried shrimp…should have gone with the small. The shrimp arrived butterflied, perfectly seasoned, and coated with a dusting of bread crumbs with a side of french fries. The shrimp were perfectly cooked and delicious. With as many times I have dined at Pappadeux restaurants I know I should go with the small portion…for me that is normally more than enough. Great food and service is the norm anytime I dine at a Pappadeux,” a TripAdvisor diner writes.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack may specialize in crab, but there are lots of shrimp plate options. There are a few options for a fried shrimp platter: Shrimp Sampler, Coconut Shrimp, or Crispy Fried Shrimp, each paired with delicious sides, usually fries, coleslaw, and hush puppies.

Red Lobster

Walt’s Favorite Shrimp Platter at Red Lobster is a crowd pleaser. The order comes with 24 hand-breaded, butterflied, and lightly fried shrimp, and is served with cocktail sauce. Curious where the name comes from? “He used to be some guy who worked as a line cook. He started butterflying the shrimp (splitting the tails) before frying them and they liked it so they named it after him,” a Redditor revealed.