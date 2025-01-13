Buffalo Wild Wings is Giving Away BOGO Burgers and Wings 4 Days a Week

Buffalo Wild Wings is kicking off 2025 with a seriously delicious promotion for lucky customers. From Monday to Thursday guests at the chicken wing chain can enjoy buy-one-get-one-free offers (BOGO) on burgers and wings—but you have to move fast as this is a limited-time offer.

Here's how the deal breaks down: Buffalo Wild Wings burgers are Buy One, Get One on Mondays and Wednesdays. Fans of traditional wings should visit on Tuesdays for Buy One, Get One 50%, and boneless wings lovers should go on Thursdays for Buy One, Get One Free boneless wings. All deals are conveniently available for dine-in, takeout or delivery.

"With the launch of BOGO Days, we're giving our fans the chance to enjoy more of their favorites at a great value," said Tristan Meline, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings. "Buy One, Get One deals provide our fans with more of what they crave, for less. So, whether you want a double-stacked, hand-smashed cheeseburger or wings tossed in any of our 26 sauces or dry rubs, we have a deal day for you."

Buffalo Wild Wings announced the news on its Instagram account, much to the excitement of fans who confirmed the offer was also for takeout. "I know what I am doing this Thursday 😍," one commented. Redditors are also thrilled with the new deals. "May the Buffalo Gods have mercy on who ever is on grill those days! Kitchens bout to be rocked lol," one commented.

There are currently 1,320 Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide, including the first airport location at Boston Logan International Airport launched in 2024. "With a compelling yet operationally-friendly menu, BWW GO is an ideal fit for airports," says President and CEO of PhaseNext Hospitality Roz Mallet, who owns and operates the location. "Inspire puts design and flexibility at the forefront with the BWW GO format, and I'm excited to expand our restaurant footprint with this new location."

Travelers can enjoy traditional wings, boneless wings, chicken sandwiches, burgers, and more en route to their destinations. "We've taken all the flavor that makes Buffalo Wild Wings a fan favorite and packed it into a convenient way for our guests to fuel up before a flight," says John Bowie, Buffalo Wild Wings Brand President. "As we accelerate new restaurant openings across the United States, BWW GO offers franchisees an innovative, profitable format to reach guests in new venues."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Check the Buffalo Wild Wings website to check if there is a participating restaurant near you. The company hasn't announced exactly when the offer will end but will hopefully continue until the Super Bowl. Go wild!